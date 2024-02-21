Top 45 free agents the Broncos should target in 2024
Which 2024 free agents should the Denver Broncos be going after?
Sean Payton came to the Denver Broncos in 2024 and took a roster that had gone 5-12 the year prior with one of the sorriest, most embarrassing offenses in franchise history and improved the team to 8-9. But to think there will be continuity for this Denver Broncos team, at least in terms of roster carryover, would be borderline nonsensical.
We could see the Broncos make wholesale changes to the roster as Sean Payton has alluded to the idea of flipping the proverbial puzzle or chessboard over, and starting from scratch every offseason in the NFL. This is a roster he inherited, and he brought in a fresh set of eyes to the front office in Cody Rager, who will be the VP of Player Personnel in Denver.
What could we see the team do in free agency? Well, we heard from GM George Paton that the Broncos won't likely be involved in the "first wave" of NFL Free Agency, meaning they're probably not going to be the team handing out some of the biggest contracts this year, but the Broncos don't have the type of NFL Draft capital to just sit on their hands during free agency.
They will need to be calculated. They need to take some risks at the right price. They need to make sure this roster can win at least nine games in 2024, as owner/CEO Greg Penner stated his expectation is for the team to be better than its 8-9 mark in 2023. Who could the Broncos look at in free agency? Let's take an expansive look at every position group and players who could be of interest.
1. Jameis Winston, QB
Jameis Winston has played for Sean Payton in the past, and he did well. He was on pace for 50 touchdown passes in the 2021 season before going down with a knee injury. Although at his current age (30) Winston is not a true reclamation project or long-term option, he could very well be someone the Broncos look at bringing in as a bridge type of starter or high-end backup.
2. Sam Darnold, QB
At 26 going on 27, Sam Darnold is someone who might be of interest to Sean Payton this offseason as a reclamation project. Darnold was the third overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of USC and he spent this past year with the San Francisco 49ers. He got a hefty endorsement from QBs coach Brian Griese this offseason and I could see Darnold viewing the Broncos' situation as an ideal opportunity to start under a great head coach and QB brain trust.
3. Baker Mayfield, QB
Perhaps you could put Baker Mayfield in the "pipe dream" category of free agents, but I think Sean Payton would love to have him if the price is right. And I'm sure Mayfield would love to play for Payton. It just feels at this point like the Bucs will find a way to keep him, but time will tell. Mayfield played really well this past season, leading the Bucs to an NFC South title as well as a playoff win over the Eagles.