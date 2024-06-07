Multiple former Broncos remain unsigned heading into mandatory camps
Next week, the Denver Broncos will host their 2024 mandatory minicamp from June 11-13. Meanwhile, across the NFL, other teams have been adding to their rosters as the mandatory minicamps approach. These teams arguably have better rosters than Denver, which tells us that the Broncos should make some moves to improve their roster.
This week, the San Francisco 49ers signed TE Logan Thomas to complement star George Kittle. The Pittsburgh Steelers signed CB Cam Sutton to improve their secondary. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed WR Sterling Shepard to add depth to their receiver core, and Denver's AFC West rivals -- the Kansas City Chiefs -- re-signed WR Mecole Hardman, who caught the game-winning touchdown during their Super Bowl LVIII win.
Heading into the minicamp, there are still multiple former Broncos players unsigned and could find new teams during minicamp, or even before ...
Justin Simmons - Safety
Justin Simmons, a two-time Pro Bowler and four-time second-team All-Pro safety selected by Denver in the third round of the 2016 Draft, is the biggest name on this list. He was released by the Broncos in March before free agency to free up cap space. With his exceptional football skills and leadership, Justin will instantly become a starter for the team he signs with.
While a return to Denver seems unlikely, Simmons is evaluating multiple options, as he might probably be looking for a winning team, since he has only experienced a winning season once during his career. On June 3, he responded to a post on "X" about him potentially going to the Miami Dolphins with the eyes emoji.
Miami seems like a perfect fit for Simmons, not only because of his reply to that 'Tweet', but because the Dolphins have been a winning team in the Mike McDaniel era, and they have shown aggressiveness in free agency, adding important pieces that could help them win the strong AFC East. They need as much talent as possible to dethrone the Buffalo Bills and beat the talented New York Jets with future Hall of Famer QB Aaron Rodgers returning to action. Justin can reunite with his former teammate in Denver, Bradley Chubb, and add great talent to a secondary that must face dangerous receivers such as Garrett Wilson, Mike Williams, Keon Coleman, Curtis Samuel, Ja'Lynn Polk, and Kendrick Bourne among others.
Fabian Moreau - Cornerback
The Broncos signed veteran corner Fabian Moreau during last year's training camp. He earned a roster spot and contributed significantly, with 11 games, 46 tackles, seven pass breakups, and one interception without allowing a touchdown. Moreau replaced the struggling Damarri Mathis opposite superstar Patrick Surtain II.
The Broncos signed veteran Levi Wallace and selected Missouri product Kris Abrams-Draine in the fifth round of the 2024 Draft, moves that have strengthened their cornerback room, leaving little room for Moreau's return, unless Denver suffers too many injuries and wants to bring in a familiar face.