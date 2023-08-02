Broncos add depth at cornerback by signing Fabian Moreau
-Concerns with Riley Moss?
-Denver adds veteran CB
Depth is something that new head coach Sean Payton has prioritized for the Denver Broncos. On Monday, they signed offensive guard Yasir Durant, on Tuesday, it was announced that the Broncos signed a veteran cornerback.
Rookie cornerback Riley Moss has missed practice for the last two days, we do not know if he is injured or if it is a personal matter, which could have led Denver to sign Fabian Moreau.
It was announced by multiple sources, that the Denver Broncos signed cornerback Fabian Moreau to a one-year deal.
Moreau is a former third-round draft pick by the Washington Redskins (at that moment) entering his seventh season in the league. Besides Washington, he has played for the Atlanta Falcons and New York Giants.
Moreau is an experienced corner with 90 career regular season games and 45 starts. He also has three playoff games (two starts). Over his 90 career games, Fabian has the following stats: 252 tackles (178 solo), 1 QB hit, 6 interceptions, 35 pass breakups, three forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. His best season grade from Pro Football Focus was in 2020, where he had a 65.7 grade.
Fabian Moreau, joins a depth-needed cornerback room, that with his addition looks like this:
- Patrick Surtain II
- Damarri Mathis
- Riley Moss
- Tremon Smith
- Fabian Moreau
- K'Waun Williams
- Ja'Quan McMillian
- Essang Bassey
- Art Green
- Faion Hicks
- Delonte Hood
Moreau's experience and veteran presence in the locker can help him earn a roster spot in Vance Joseph's defense.
Depth is key in every position in football, because you never know when someone can get injured, and because you need it in case someone does not play well at his specific position. It is very important.