Denver Broncos add some much-needed offensive line depth
Denver adds guard, cut tackle.
On Monday, it was announced that the Denver Broncos made some moves to shore up the offensive line depth. They have added an offensive guard and waived an offensive tackle in the corresponding move.
The Broncos signed former Chiefs, Patriots, and Saints offensive guard Yasir Durant.
Durant went undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft, but after the Draft, he signed with the Kansas City Chiefs. Durant started one game and appeared in 11 total during his rookie season with the Chiefs. Following the 2020-2021 NFL season, Durant was traded to the New England Patriots in exchange for a seventh-round draft pick. Durant started one game for the Pats, and in seven games played, additionally, he had one fumble recovery. Following his time in New England, Durant signed with the New Orleans Saints practice squad and was elevated to the active roster for one game, in which he played, then moved back to the practice squad, and in June 2023, he was waived.
To make room for Yasir Durant, the Denver Broncos announced that they have waived offensive tackle Christian DiLauro. DiLauro went undrafted after the 2018 NFL Draft. He spent time in multiple practice squads from 2018 to 2022 before signing with the Denver Broncos. He appeared in two games for the Tennessee Titans in 2021. Signed with the Broncos practice squad in October 2022. In December, DiLauro was elevated to the active roster and played in three games for the Broncos.
Over his career, Durant has the following Pro Football Focus grades: 60.0 in 2022, 59.4 in 2021, and 45.1 in 2020.
This was a depth move for Denver's offensive line. Durant has definitely got more experience than DiLauro and clearly, the Broncos are prioritizing that at this time.
At Monday's training camp practice, the first padded practice of Broncos camp thus far, the team also welcomed back offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey, who was excused for a personal matter over the weekend.