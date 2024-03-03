Louisville running back could be a terrific late-round find for Broncos
Louisville running back Isaac Guerendo saw his draft stock take a nice leap forward following the scouting combine.
Speed was on full display at the 2024 NFL scouting combine.
Football fans were treated to an impressive record falling as Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy ran the fastest 40-time in combine history at 4.21 seconds. But it wasn't just the wide receivers that were blazing a trail. Louisville running back Isaac Guerendo put for a 4.33 40-yard time, the best among running backs at the combine.
But while Worthy weighs in around 175 pounds, Guerendo carries about 50 pounds more on his frame. A running back who is that big and running that fast is special and could be a huge weapon. The Denver Broncos reportedly have interest.
The Broncos could stand to find some more depth at running back in this draft. While many will see the group of Javonte Williams, Samaje Perine and Jaleel McLaughlin as sufficient, it lacks game-changing abilities. Guerendo would be a welcomed addition.
Guerendo began his college career at Wisconsin before transferring to Louisville for his senior season. In 2023, he rushed for 11 touchdowns. He also averaged 6.0 yards per carry for his college career and only had 231 rushing attempts, meaning there is a lot of tread on the tires for the 23-year old.
Despite his big senior year, his name is not one that ever comes up when talking about the nation's best running backs last year and ahead of the draft process, was seen as an undrafted free agent by most analysts. His performance at the combine will likely change that and get him into the selections on Day 3, at the least.
For me, Guerendo is similar to Isiah Pacheco of the Kansas City Chiefs. A mostly quiet college playing career at Rutgers made him a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, but he has become one of the toughest runners in the league while helping his team win a Super Bowl in each of his first two seasons in the league.
Guerendo could be every bit that kind of player, except probably even faster. He shows a powerful running style capable of shedding tackles and carrying defenders for extra yardage. He also exhibits the ability to be an above-average receiver out of the backfield.
If you are compiling a list of late-round prospects who would be great fits in Denver, make sure to add this guy.