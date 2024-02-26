3 contenders who could trade for Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy
The Denver Broncos could be looking to move Jerry Jeudy for the right offer this offseason. These three top contenders could be looking to add him.
If the Broncos decide to move on from Jerry Jeudy, a transaction that many feel is long overdue, could a team with a wide-open Super Bowl window be on the other end of the phone?
There have been teams such as the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers that have been mentioned in connection with Jeudy and a potential trade, but those teams are coming off miserable seasons.
The Broncos are going to take the best offer they get, if they do indeed decide to move him, but the best offer may come from a team looking to add a final piece or two for a run to the Super Bowl. Oftentimes, those are the teams more inclined to part with future draft picks.
These three teams could be in that position and all three of them could use another wide receiver. Jeudy has yet to come anywhere close to living up to his potential but one of these teams could offer the positive change of scenery he needs.
Dallas Cowboys
After the way the Dallas Cowboys were unceremoniously eliminated from the playoffs when it looked like they finally had a Super Bowl run in their sights, you can expect the team to go all out this offseason to get what they need.
Jerry Jones desperately wants another Super Bowl for America's Team and it's not hard to imagine a scenario in which the team goes all out to acquire the kinds of weapons to make that happen.
The Cowboys have one of the best wide receivers in the league in CeeDee Lamb and some good secondary receivers in Brandin Cooks and Michael Gallup. But what if they added Jeudy (who was actually drafted ahead of Lamb in 2020) to that mix?
That would give Dak Prescott an impressive array of options in the passing game.
The Cowboys were one of the best home teams in the NFL in 2023, their loss to the Packers in the first round of the playoffs not withstanding, and most of that was because of how explosive that offense was inside the confines of AT&T Stadium.
The Cowboys could make a move to acquire Jeudy to make that offense even more difficult to defend, at least on paper.