Kryptonite RB might not play against Denver Broncos in week 1
Raiders RB Josh Jacobs has not signed his franchise tag and might hold out this season
Las Vegas Raiders star running back Josh Jacobs, who was set to become a free agent after the 2022-23 season, received the franchise tag from Las Vegas. Jacobs has yet to sign the tag, hoping to get a long-term deal before the season.
Josh Jacobs has been an irregular running back for the most part during his career. He had a breakout season last year, his contract-year season. He is the Denver Broncos' kryptonite. Over his young NFL career, in 60 games he has played, he has 4,740 rushing yards on 1,072 attempts, and 40 rushing touchdowns, which is 4.42 average yards per carry, 17.87 average carries per game, and 0.67 average rushing TDs per game. Regarding his pass-catching, in those 60 games, Jacobs has 160 receptions for 1,152 yards, which is an average of 19.2 receptions per game, and 7.2 yards per reception.
From the stats mentioned above, Jacobs -- against the Denver Broncos, in nine games -- has 721 rushing yards on 154 attempts, and 9 rushing touchdowns, which on average is 22.0 carries, 103 rushing yards, and 1.3 touchdowns per game. Against Denver, he has 15 receptions for 158 yards, which on average is 2.1 receptions and 22.6 yards per game. In every game against the Broncos, Jacobs has balled out. In six out of the nine games, he has finished with over 100 rushing yards. Denver is the only team that Jacobs has faced in more than 3 games over his career and has an average of 100+ rushing yards per game against that team.
On Tuesday, NFL Network analyst Tom Pelissero was a guest on the Rich Eisen Show and had some comments regarding the Josh Jacobs situation ...
""One situation that nobody’s talking about is Josh Jacobs. At this point, if there’s not a long-term deal I don’t anticipate Jacobs being there at the start of training camp and I don’t know that he shows up Week 1""- Tom Pelissero on the Rich Eisen Show
Denver plays against the Raiders at home, week one, 2023-24 season. It is Sean Payton's debut game as the Broncos head coach. For the Broncos it would be great to face a Jacobs-less Raiders team during their week 1 matchup. They would obviously have better chances to win the game and end their six-game losing streak against Las Vegas. This game is not only the perfect debut game for Sean Payton, but once again, facing the Raiders probably without Jimmy Garoppolo (injury), and Josh Jacobs (contract situation) it would be a win placed in a silver platter for the Denver Broncos.
Will Josh Jacobs play week 1 against the Broncos?