Key takeaways from Broncos preseason loss to the 49ers
For the second consecutive game, the Broncos lost in the last second of their preseason game ... this time against the San Francisco 49ers
1. Sean Payton saw from Russ what he wanted ... played in only one drive:
Earlier in the week, Sean Payton said that the starters were playing between 20 and 24 snaps. But as always in the preseason, it is subject to change, as we saw last week. Starters were playing one or two drives, and ended up playing in four drives, and almost for the entire first half.
Starting quarterback Russell Wilson looked way more comfortable in the Broncos' offense, compared to last week against Arizona. Yes, I know that he had three incompletions, but moved really well, and took the offense into field goal position.
He threw good passes, ran really well, was not sacked, and did not have any turnovers against a great 49ers defense. Wilson's first pass was dropped by Javonte Williams and had a great read-option run that was canceled due to a Courtland Sutton holding penalty. Way better decision-making overall.
Running back Javonte Williams spoke on Russ' performance against San Francisco.
""He looked good. And that's the good thing about having Russ, when he needs to, he can get it done with his feet.""- Javonte Williams, Postgame
For me, Wilson was one of the winners of the game, despite the final score.