Jets' star player is learning the hard way with former Broncos head coach
The New York Jets are a total mess, and this star Jets' player seems to be learning the hard way with a familiar face for the Denver Broncos. When the Denver Broncos hired Nathaniel Hackett to be their head coach, all seemed right for the franchise. They then proceeded to trade for Russell Wilson, and the happiness that most of the fanbase felt was nothing like they'd seen since the Super Bowl victory.
Finally, it felt like Denver had it figured out. Well, that could not have been further from the truth. Not only was Nathaniel Hackett in way over his head, but Russell Wilson was and is not a viable QB in the NFL anymore.
The Broncos fired Hackett before his first season was over and cut Russell Wilson this past offseason. Well, Hackett somehow landed on his feet in 2023 as the offensive coordinator of the New York Jets, a role he still holds today, and probably still holds it due to Aaron Rodgers, his best buddy.
Jets' stud wide receiver Garrett Wilson indirectly but obviously took a huge jab at Hackett recently:
If that isn't a shot at Nathaniel Hackett, I have no idea what is. The Jets clearly only made the hire to appease Aaron Rodgers, who was unable to lead a touchdown drive in the Jets' loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 4. It was a glorious win for Denver who did just enough. In games like what we saw in Week 4, it's sometimes just comes down to who makes the least mistakes.
And the Denver Broncos made the least mistakes that day. The New York Jets seem stuck, honestly, as I am not sure Aaron Rodgers has any plans on going anywhere, and if the Jets were able to move on from Hackett, they would have after the 2023 NFL Season. It may take someone with some courage to stand up to Hackett and Rodgers and initiate a move.
I think I speak for all of Broncos Country when I say that the Jets should keep everything exactly how it is. They're a dysfunctional team that sold their souls to get Aaron Rodgers and are now living with that decision. The Broncos, on the other hand, correctly moved on from their washed-up veteran QB and reset with a rookie.
The Denver Broncos have a great chance to win their next two games against the Raiders and Chargers and get to 4-2 before their Week 7 Thursday Night Fooball matchup against the Saints.