Former Jets' player throws tantrum on TV following brutal loss to the Broncos
The Denver Broncos beat the New York Jets in Week 4, and this former Jets' player threw a wild tantrum on live TV on Monday. From 2008-2010, Damien Woody played right tackle for the New York Jets. And funny enough, 2010 was the last year that the Jets have been relevant. It really doesn't seem like 2024 will bring any good fortune for New York.
And Woody went off on Get Up this morning:
You just have to laugh at this point. It feels like the Jets themselves and most of the NFL world thought that this game was not going to be close at all. Well, they could not have been more wrong. It was just about the ugliest NFL game you could ever watch, and in bad weather, messy games like this, sometimes it just comes down to who makes less mistakes.
And on Sunday afternoon, the Denver Broncos made fewer mistakes. They took the lead on a Bo Nix touchdown pass and were able to add a field goal as well late in the game to make it 10-9. The Jets were able to get the ball back and had their kicker, Greg Zuerlein, come on for what was likely going to be a game-winning 50 yard field goal.
It shanked it wide right, giving Denver the ball back and the victory. For the Jets, this was as bad of a loss as a team can suffer. They had two more days of prep time for this game and also had it at home. The Broncos were on a long roadtrip and were coming into the game a bit more beat up than New York.
The Jets played sloppier than Denver, as they just could not get the run game going and committed a ton of penalties. Both sides of the ball were bad for New York. They weren't able to sack Bo Nix and didn't really pressure him a lot, either.
Denver now moves to 2-2 on the season with two straight home games and three of four at home coming up. They play the Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, and Carolina Panthers at home, and should really go 3-1 over the next four games.
This huge win against the poorly-coached and overhyped New York Jets gets the Broncos right back on track approaching the halfway point of the 2024 NFL Season. Don't look now, but the Broncos might be up to something.