Is Russell Wilson playing his way into the NFL MVP conversation?
Could Russell Wilson finally win an MVP award?
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson continues to enjoy a strong year, and if the Broncos keep winning, Wilson could be inching into the NFL MVP conversation. This would have sounded absolutely insane three weeks ago, but after three straight wins and a continued stream of solid quarterbacking, Wilson is slowly but surely inching his way into this conversation.
The veteran QB ranks 2nd in the NFL in touchdown passes and also ranks 4th in passer rating. The Broncos' offense ranks a modest 15th in the NFL in scoring, and the team has won four of their last six and now sits at 4-5. There's obviously still a ton of work to do for this team to get into a playoff spot, but how can you not be encouraged?
The team took down the defending Super Bowl champions at home in Week 8, and proceeded to take down another solid team in Week 10. Both the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills have top-five defenses, yet the Broncos put up 24 points in each of those games. Wilson has also played extremely efficient football this season.
He hasn't thrown an interception in over a month and has six passing touchdowns against zero interceptions over the last three weeks. Right now, Wilson is on pace for roughly 34 touchdown passes and under 10 interceptions. His 104 passer rating would rank as the 5th-highest of his career. While Wilson has been far from perfect, his efficient play has helped the Broncos spark this winning streak.
If the Denver Broncos can beat the Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns in Weeks 11 and 12, I think the conversation about Wilson and the MVP award should begin. Denver was 1-5 at one point and looked to be dead in the water, but Sean Payton's rugged coaching style is slowly paying off. I get that the defensive turnaround should be the main story, but the NFL is a QB-driven league, so if the Broncos keep winning, Russell Wilson is going to get a ton of attention.
The veteran QB has played at an MVP level in numerous seasons over his Hall of Fame career, but he's never really come close to the award. Perhaps this could be the year that we see it happen.