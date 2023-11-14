Kyle Brandt was furious watching Broncos beat the Bills with Peyton Manning
Kyle Brandt couldn't believe the ending of the Broncos-Bills matchup
One of the strangest things in sports media over the last year or so has been the blatant disdain from Good Morning Football host Kyle Brandt toward Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. In no uncertain terms last year, Brandt said that Russell Wilson had turned into Mitchell Trubisky, and said that he felt like Wilson, "is one of the least authentic personalities we have in this league."
Brandt even said that he doesn't think Russell Wilson is a "bad person" but called him a "poser" and that he tries to be something that he's not.
Needless to say, after what Broncos fans had to endure last year from Kyle Brandt's consistent trashing of Russell Wilson and the team as a whole, it was almost too perfect that Brandt -- a noted Buffalo Bills supporter -- was on the ESPN2 broadcast of the Broncos-Bills game with Peyton Manning and Eli Manning.
His reaction to the last handful of seconds of the game is bordering on cathartic for Denver Broncos fans:
The Buffalo Bills badly needed this win, not that the Denver Broncos didn't. The Bills had true championship aspirations going into this season, while the Broncos were just trying to get the organization back on track. This win was so important to both teams given the context of what's transpired lately, but losing back-to-back games?
I mean, that just doesn't happen to the Bills. Not in recent years. Going into the game against the Broncos, the Bills had a 12-3 record coming off of a loss (as they were in Week 9 vs. Cincinnati. Dating back to 2018, the Bills have a home record of 31-11. It was a shocking loss for Buffalo on Monday night, but perhaps even morem shocking and brutal for Kyle Brandt given the team that handed them the loss.
Brandt was as good of a sport as you can be in that situation. Certainly the majority of us watching the game were an emotional wreck by the end of it all. But it was also clear how excited he was when Wil Lutz missed the initial field goal, and how mad and distraught he was when the Bills were called for having too many men on the field, and Lutz was right down the pipe on his second try.
Again, it's bordering on cathartic for Broncos Country to witness, because Brandt has publicly clowned the team at just about every turn over the last year-plus. He has made it extremely difficult to endure all of the losing by compounding the pain with his outlandish opinions of Russell Wilson, his dramatic monologues about the team and the culture Wilson is propagating, and things like that.
I don't think it's too dramatic to say that it feels good the Denver Broncos were able to dunk on Kyle Brandt a little bit.