Is Russell Wilson in danger of missing the Week 2 rematch against Broncos?
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson has recently been dealing with a calf issue, and this injury could keep him out of the Week 2 matchup versus the Broncos. Wilson left the Thursday practice for the Steelers and is apparently dealing with calf tightness.
Well, the video you see below is him on Friday.
Folks, could this be a huge problem for Russell Wilson? He's now in his age-36 season in the NFL and is clearly declined. He's not nearly as mobile as he used to be and is not the passer he used to be. He has dealt with injuries over the last few years believe it or not, and this was after nearly a decade of being perfectly healthy.
The QB dealing with a calf injury is, frankly, a tricky and potentially catastrophic injury. Just think how much we used our calves every single day as average people. There is a ton of pressure put on our calves, and well, it's our entire body weight that our calf absorbs. The calf is also dangerously close to the Achilles, so playing an NFL game with a bad calf could turn into something major.
The Pittsburgh Steelers chose to name Russell Wilson the starter over Justin Fields, but as of now, it's not clear if Wilson is even going to start in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons, let alone in Week 2 against the Denver Broncos. For the Steelers, they got themselves into this mess with Wilson and Fields, and they're going to have to suck it up and deal with it.
Justin Fields isn't any better than Wilson, but he does have a higher ceiling as a runner. Wilson is clearly still the better passer, but that isn't saying much. I am sure Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos are just circling the heck out of this game.
Well, after all this waiting, they may have to prepare for Justin Fields, which is a different animal. In 2022 and 2023 for the Denver Broncos, Wilson made 30 starts and went 11-19 in those starts. He threw 42 touchdown passes during his time in Denver and was cut after the 2024 NFL Season.
The Broncos are dealing with a major financial fallout from that release. However, Denver is right back on track if 2025 if rookie QB Bo Nix ends up being a hit. After all this time, the Denver Broncos may not face off against Russell Wilson.