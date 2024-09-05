Denver Broncos poised to build a juggernaut with 2025 cap space
The Denver Broncos have handed out two contracts this offseason worth at least $20 million per season, but their projected space in 2025 is still high. The team signed Quinn Meinerz to a $20 million per year deal, and this week signed Patrick Surtain II to a four-year deal worth $24 million per year.
Meinerz is now one of the highest-paid guards in the NFL, and Surtain becomes the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history. In many instances, exstensions actually free up cap space in the future, as they typically lower the yearly cap hit for the player for a certain amount of time. If you have been following the Broncos closely, you can see that the 2025 NFL Season may be a year where the team can truly hit their stride.
They won eight games last year and improved their roster this offseason, which included bringing in a rookie QB. The idea here is that Bo Nix being a hit at the position opens up a lot of room for Denver to make a push for 2025 and beyond, and their expected cap space in 2025 according to Over The Cap is currently sitting at a whopping $52 million.
Just think; let's say the Denver Broncos go 9-8 in 2024 and see a very strong rookie season from Bo Nix. Well, they would then enter that offseason with a QB on a rookie deal and money to load up around him. This is the best advantage in all of sports, and we just watched the Houston Texans do this in the 2024 offseason.
Having over $50 million in cap space would allow Denver to chase a few high-profile free agents, and this doesn't even consider how much more they could free up with restructures and maybe even another extension or two. To me, this has been the plan all along, with the 2025 season as being the year when the team finally arrives.
Sean Payton knew he had to make it work with Russell Wilson for at least one year, and I am sure that he planned on bringing in a rookie QB in 2024. All of this leads up to the team blossoming in 2025, and their cap space is indicative of this.