Patrick Surtain's time atop the CB mountain just came to an abrupt end
Earlier this week, Patrick Surtain II became the highest-paid defensive back in the history of the NFL. Somehow, he's not anymore. Surtain got nearly $100 million on the four-year deal signed earlier this week. It's worth $92 million, which comes out to $24 million per season. The best CB in the NFL was paid like it.
He's still just 24 years old and surely has years of his prime left. The Broncos not only got a Surtain extension done, but extended stud right guard Quinn Meinerz to the tune of $20 million per season. Well, on Friday, news broke of yet another cornerback extension, and you won't believe who it is and how much it is for:
The 29-year-old Jalen Ramsey, who was once the best CB in the NFL, will now become the highest-paid CB in NFL history. His deal is for three years, so the total value isn't as high as Surtain's contract, but Ramsey's deal is worth $24.1 million per year.
Ugh.
Now yes, this isn't the end of the world, as I would personally much rather have Surtain on his current deal than Ramsey on his new deal. The Miami Dolphins have loaded up on the big-time contracts latetly, as they also extended Tua Tagovailoa earlier this offseason. Former Broncos EDGE rusher Bradley Chubb is also on a big-time deal from Miami.
For the Denver Broncos, they have to feel good about themselves that they were able to lock up both Surtain and Meinerz for the long-term. However, for Surtain's case, I have to imagine he won't be the happiest when he sees this deal. I mean, being the highest-paid at your position in the NFL is an awesome thing.
PS2 deserved every penny, but Ramsey, who is five years older and not nearly as good anymore, is all of a sudden atop the CB contract mountain.
Well, I guess we can just let their play do the talking in the 2024 NFL Season. I'm not sure any serious NFL franchise would legitimately pick Ramsey and this massive new contract over Patrick Surtain II, the best CB in the NFL and perhaps best DB in the NFL.
Next offseason, CB Sauce Gardner of the New York Jets will likely reset this market again and may be able to hit the $25 million per year mark. I thought there was a chance that Surtain could have gotten to that figure, but he was just shy.