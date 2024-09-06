Patrick Surtain's time atop the CB mountain just came to an abrupt end

The #Dolphins and All-Pro CB Jalen Ramsey have agreed on another huge extension, this time a 3-year, $72.3M deal to make him the highest paid CB in the NFL again(!), per me and @CameronWolfe.



The $24.1M per year deal was negotiated by @DavidMulugheta of @AthletesFirst. pic.twitter.com/nrmYQYpBDM