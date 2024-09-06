3 underrated Broncos who could play massive roles in Week 1 versus Seahawks
If the Denver Broncos win this game in Week 1, it'll likely be a nail-biter, and these three underrated players could have a big part in a victory.
It seems like virtually no one is predicting the Denver Broncos to win their Week 1 game against the Seattle Seahawks, but it's not like Seattle is a juggernaut here. The Broncos may have to get a lucky bounce or two and may need to come up in the clutch late in the game if they hope to leave Seattle 1-0.
Let's cover three underrated Broncos players who could play massive roles in a Week 1 win.
Greg Dulcich, TE
Defensively, the Seattle Seahawks allowed the seventh-most yards to tight ends in 2023 with 941. They also gave up 86 receptions and 5 touchdowns to TEs as well. Yes, they have a new defensive scheme in place, but they also bring back many of the same players from 2023 and even before that.T
This could end up being great news for Greg Dulcich, the young Broncos tight end who has played in just 12 games across his first two seasons in the NFL. Dulcich staying healthy in 2024 could end up being a huge part in this offense taking a step forward, and he could end up having a field day against Seattle's defense.
Riley Moss, CB
You have to assume that Patrick Surtain II i going to be matched up with Seahawks WR DK Metcalf for most of the same, so I would not think QB Geno Smith would be throwing his way much. This could force the opposite cornerback to step up, and as of now, it looks like Riley Moss is in line to start opposite Surtain in 2024, but I would not be surprised if veteran CB Levi Wallace got the start here.
Either way, one-half of the field is going to be eliminated because of how good Surtain is, so that could put a ton of pressure on Riley Moss, the team's likely CB2.
Wil Lutz, K
Wil Lutz came in clutch for the Denver Broncos multiple times last season. He ended up being a huge part in the team closing out certain games, and turned out to have quite the efficient year, making nearly 90% of his field goal attempts.
I don't envision the Denver Broncos blowing out the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, and you shouldn't, either. If Denver pulls off a victory here, it'll likely be a close game where the team takes the lead late in the fourth quarter. And that lead could be from the leg of Lutz, who rebounded nicely from a shaky 2022 campaign.
Lutz has kicked in many high-pressure situations and has made 74.7% of his kicks from 40 yards and above. He was 3/5 on 50+ yard field goals in 2023 and 4/5 from 40-49 yard kicks last year. He proved to be a steady kicker for the Denver Broncos, and might be put in a spot where a 48-yard kick could give the Denver Broncos the lead late in the game.