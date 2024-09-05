Denver Broncos players who can help win you your fantasy league in 2024
By Kyle Collis
The NFL regular season is finally back this week, and with that comes the return of fantasy football. While the Denver Broncos don’t have a Christian McCaffrey or Justin Jefferson who regularly go at the top end of these drafts, leagues are decided by what you do in the later rounds. That's where you can get great value where others don’t see it, and the Broncos could have just that.
Let’s take a look at some potential difference makers who could win you your league.
4 Denver Broncos players you need in fantasy football in 2024
Greg Dulcich, TE
Greg Dulcich has had a disappointing first two seasons in the NFL due to injuries, but the optimism from Broncos fans has never faded. If healthy, Dulcich can be a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses as he’s 6’4" and 245 pounds with decent speed for a tight end.
In fantasy football, taking an injury-prone player doesn’t always feel the best, but again, you will have the chance to take Dulcich very late in the draft or through waivers anyway since he isn’t on the radar of many fans outside of Denver.
Dulcich can quickly become a great asset for rookie quarterback Bo Nix, and, in a world where a good fantasy tight end can be hard to come by, that can help his stock rise very quickly.
Marvin Mims Jr., WR
In his rookie year last season, Marvin Mims Jr. had 22 catches for 377 yards in limited usage, as most of his work came as a return man as opposed to a pass catcher. However, Mims is almost certainly set to have a bigger role in the offense this season with the departure of Jerry Jeudy (a usual staple when talking about a breakout year) and Tim Patrick.
Mims has the chance to make a big play every time he’s on the field due to his speed and elusiveness. With Sean Payton drawing up the plays, he should have plenty of chances to get the ball in his hands. Mims can take a short pass and rack up YAC, but he’s also a very dangerous deep threat.
Like Dulcich, you can likely pick up Mims on waivers at some point, but he might be worth taking a chance on late in the draft.
Javonte Williams, RB
Last year was a little disappointing for Javonte Williams, but it isn’t surprising given he was returning from an extremely serious knee injury the year prior. It’s becoming a thing of the past, and, with what Broncos fans can hope is an improved offense, he could have a lot more chances in the red zone or on the goal line, resulting in more touchdowns.
An underrated part of Williams's game, which benefits him in the world of fantasy football, is his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield. Over his 37 career games in the NFL, he averages 2.9 receptions per game with five receiving touchdowns.
The Broncos' offensive line was also much improved last year, but teams didn’t have a hard time defending the run since they weren’t afraid of the passing game. If preseason is any sign, that should be different this year, and Williams could be a huge beneficiary of that.
Cortland Sutton
Last, and certainly not least, is Courtland Sutton. While Sutton didn’t have the most yards last year with just 772, he did have 10 touchdowns. Unfortunately for Sutton, there are no bonus points for the degree of difficulty for each reception, but that shouldn’t scare you away from the veteran.
Sutton has been the number one target on the Broncos' offense for a while now, and that won’t change for the 2024-25 season. He hasn’t cracked over 1000 yards since 2019, but his touchdown upside makes up for that.
Out of every player on the Broncos roster, Sutton is probably the safest option you can draft, and it always feels good to have a player from your favorite team on your fantasy roster.