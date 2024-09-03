Bold predictions for Broncos QB Bo Nix in Week 1 game versus the Seahawks
The Denver Broncos have a very tough early season test against the Seattle Seahawks. How will rookie QB Bo Nix perform? Denver's 2024 season opens up against the Seattle Seahawks, a team that promises to have a tough defense.
It might be a long day for Denver's offense if they cannot figure something out, but just because the Broncos might not be favored in this game does not mean they are going to lose. Bo Nix is going to be the focal point here and will be one of the main storylines of this Week 1 matchup.
Let's make three bold predictions for the rookie QB in his first NFL game.
Bold predictions for Broncos QB Bo Nix in Week 1 game versus the Seahawks
Bo Nix throws multiple touchdown passes
Let's be optimistic here for our first prediction and say that Bo Nix tosses two touchdown passes in his first career regular season game. It seems as if Nix has shut up every single critic thus far this offseason. He was very clearly the most efficient rookie QB in the preseason and has been able to run Sean Payton's offenses the way he wants them to be run.
His teammates have spoken highly of him at every opportunity, so why can't Nix continue to excel as the underdog? I am not sure many people will be predicting Denver to go into Seattle and win, and they very well might not, but Bo Nix will give the Denver Broncos a chance in this game, and he'll do so by throwing at least two touchdown passes.
Being that the Seattle Seahawks are in year one of a new regime, both sides of the ball might take some time to develop chemistry. This could lead to the occasional breakdown in coverage, so perhaps Nix and the Broncos offense can take advantage of those opportunities.
Bo Nix throws at least one interception
Bo Nix will throw at least one interception in the Broncos first game against the Seahawks. Seattle has talented defensive backs like Julian Love, Riq Woolen, and Devon Witherspoon, so the rookie QB might make some mistakes. Mike Macdonald's Ravens defense had the second-most interceptions in the NFL in 2023 with 18, so there you go.
And overall, rookie quarterbacks obviously tend to put the ball in harm's way more often. The rare case of CJ Stroud is something that we might not see again for years, and there is nothing stopping Nix from playing that well in year one, but the sky is not falling if Nix throws a Week 1 interception in his first career NFL regular season game.
It's going to happen; it's just a matter of when it does.
Bo Nix takes multiple sacks
Bo Nix did not take a single sack in the preseason, but Mike Macdonald's defenses are fierce, and his Ravens team lead the NFL with 60 sacks in the 2023 season, so he knows how to get his players to the QB. Denver does have a strong offensive line, but I do worry a bit about the interior with Ben Powers and Luke Wattenberg potentially having to deal with Leonard Williams and Byron Murphy.
The Seahawks defensive interior is very stout, so I would not be surprised to see some pressure there. Right guard Quinn Meinerz may have his hands full trying to help out Wattenberg and also trying to help out Mike McGlinchey in pass protection. Nix taking multiple sacks is not the end of the world, and it's honestly going to be expected against this Seahawks defense.