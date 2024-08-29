NFL power rankings: Ranking AFC West offensive lines for the 2024 season
The Denver Broncos have a solid offensive line, but where does it stack up among all four AFC West teams heading into 2024? No matter how modern the NFL seems, at the end of the day, games are won and lost in the trenches.
Without a competent offensive line, no team is going to sustain success, period. Fortunately, the Denver Broncos offensive line was actually quite solid last year, but Russell Wilson taking a lot of sacks as he does made the OL not look nearly as good as they were.
With Bo Nix under center, the offense should be more efficient, and the OL as a whole should see their jobs get easier. Let's power rank the AFC West offensive lines for the 2024 season.
4. Las Vegas Raiders - Kolton Miller / Cody Whitehair / Andre James / Dylan Parham / Thayer Munford
An average offensive line at best, the Las Vegas Raiders as a whole are in a weird spot. They plan on starting QB Gardner Minshew in the 2024 NFL Season, as he won the QB battle over incumbent Aidan O'Connell. The Raiders also failed to take a QB in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft if that was their plan. It's just a puzzling situation overall, and their offensive line is really nothing special.
I would not be surprised if Minshew was running for his life in 2024.
3. Los Angeles Chargers - Rashawn Slater / Zion Johnson / Bradley Bozeman / Trey Pipkins III / Joe Alt
The Chargers interior offensive line seems a bit shaky, and while rookie right tackle Joe Alt was and is seen as a stud NFL prospect, he hasn't played in a regular season game, so only time will tell. The Chargers should get Justin Herbert back for Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Season, but if you look at this roster on offense, it's clearly still a work in progress.
The team lost center Corey Linsley this offseason and could use another viable starter along the interior beyond the 2024 NFL Season.
2. Denver Broncos - Garett Bolles / Ben Powers / Luke Wattenberg / Quinn Meinerz / Mike McGlinchey
The Denver Broncos truly have four viable starters along the offensive line, and some NFL teams can't even say they have three. A unit that was dragged down by Russell Wilson in 2023, they look to keep rookie QB Bo Nix upright in 2024. Nix being able to get rid of the ball on time should greatly help life for the OL.
The team did not re-sign Lloyd Cushenberry in free agency, but his $50 million deal from the Tennessee Titans tells me Denver was never going to attempt to bring him back. Luke Wattenberg figures to have won the starting center job over Alex Forsyth. If Wattenberg turns out to be a competent player, Denver will again be in good shape here for 2024.
1. Kansas City Chiefs - Kingsley Suamataia / Joe Thuney / Creed Humphrey / Trey Smith / Jawaan Taylor
I almost put the Denver Broncos offensive line in front of the Kansas City Chiefs unit, but I just could not bring myself to do it. It's a tale of two OLs for both teams.
Denver's stronger at tackle, but Kansas City is clearly stronger along the interior. The Chiefs hope that Jawaan Taylor can stabilize a bit in 2024, and they look poised to start rookie Kingsley Suamataia at left tackle. The interior of Thuney, Humphrey, and Smith is easily the best in the NFL, and they now have the stud center Humphrey signed for the long term.
I do not believe the Chiefs will be able to re-sign Trey Smith, so they may have to rest at the right guard spot, which could benefit the Denver Broncos, but I would give Kansas City a small nudge over the Broncos in terms of their offensive lines.