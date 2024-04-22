Insider suggests big draft fireworks could be coming for the Denver Broncos
This NFL insider hints the Denver Broncos might make a big move Thursday night.
By Amir Farrell
With the 2024 NFL Draft just days away and the Denver Broncos officially releasing their new uniforms, it is a rather exciting time period for the fanbase to celebrate the upcoming future of the franchise. With the quarterback position being the team's main focus heading into the first round, there could be a shocking move coming when addressing the position.
Dianna Russini, senior NFL insider for The Athletic, seems to be potentially hinting at a big draft upcoming for the Denver Broncos front office. It is important to note that Russini has very close ties with numerous league executives, coaches, and general managers. However, this raises the question: Is she hinting that Denver could be moving up for a specific quarterback? Or is this simply speculation?
The Broncos have been linked to multiple quarterback prospects during the entirety of the offseason thus far including J.J. McCarthy, Bo Nix, Drake Maye, and even Jayden Daniels who is a projected top-three pick. While Denver certainly does not obtain the draft ammo that the Minnesota Vikings have in order to trade up for a player, they still have enough pieces including cornerback Patrick Surtain ll to give any team a run for their money.
In terms of Russini stating "more fireworks" could come later this week, this has to be regarding the quarterback position in the draft. There's simply no other way to interpret it. If the "fireworks" were a result of Denver trading back or staying at Pick 12 and selecting a pass rusher or cornerback, it would be one of the worst fireworks shows we've witnessed in recent memory. All the anticipation and build-up seems to be headed in the direction of Denver selecting a quarterback at some point in the first round and if there will be any move that would warrant "fireworks", it would be a trade-up.
I don't necessarily believe selecting quarterbacks Bo Nix or Michael Penix Jr. in the first round at Pick 12 or via trading down would be considered a big move at all. Therefore, if Russini is trying to subtly hint that she is aware of the Broncos actively trying to make a move up for a quarterback, then her recent tweet is certainly an indication of just that. It's an unlikely scenario considering Denver's competition, however, J.J. McCarthy should not be ruled out just yet as a realistic target for Sean Payton within the first 10 picks.