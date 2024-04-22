Denver Broncos usher in new era with controversial uniform release
The Denver Broncos new uniforms are here
For the first time in almost three decades, the Denver Broncos have brand-new uniforms. And as you might expect, the reactions to the new uniforms were mixed, to say the least.
But nevertheless, here they are:
But the excitement wasn't over with the all-new uniforms. The Broncos announced about 30 minutes after their new uniforms that they would be bringing back a 1977-inspired version of the throwback uniforms, which just about everyone is on board with.
The new uniforms aren't going to be everyone's preferred flavor, but given time, perhaps the general consensus will change. There's always going to be a lot of immediate pushback when something changes, whether you bring in a new coach, a new quarterback, change uniforms, or anything else major that affects the team.
These new uniforms for the Broncos look incredible, and while that's objective, there are some who have dedicated themselves to judging the fashion of the league who would agree:
The Denver Broncos and their video team need to be given a huge shoutout for the work that was done on unveiling these uniforms. The quality of these is top-notch.
Overall, this is just outstanding work. The Broncos haven't gotten new uniforms since 1997, and that uniform unveiling was similarly met with a lot of negative pushback. Just like people are now accusing the Broncos of looking like an XFL team, people were accusing them of looking like a CFL team back in those days.
You're not going to be able to please everyone when you introduce something new, but these uniforms are objectively good and the details are outstanding. The matte finish on the navy helmet is one of the biggest changes up top for the Broncos, along with the variety of combinations the team can utilize without the stripes down the side of each primary uniform.
The official reveal video showed off a lot of combos the team can utilize with the tops and bottoms they've got:
The throwback uniforms along with the navy blue alternates can be worn a combined three times in 2024. You can't help but wonder, given the Broncos revealed two combinations of the navy uniform in their video, if the alternate throwbacks will be worn once or twice. Many in the fan base will want to see them as often as possible.
Overall, this was a successful unveiling for the organization. It was always going to be controversial because people were prepared to hate it no matter what. But ultimately, Nike has done a rather poor job of rebranding other teams around the league through the years, and this might be their best work yet. For the first time in nearly 30 years, the Broncos have new uniforms. For many in the fan base, it's the first time the team has taken on anything like this.
Team president Damani Leech and all those in charge of this should be proud.