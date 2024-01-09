New uniform rumor sends Broncos Country into a frenzy
The Denver Broncos are one of the few NFL teams that haven't had a uniform reboot in the 21st century. The last time the Broncos changed their uniforms, however, they won the Super Bowl. That's something...right?
The Broncos have new ownership. They have a new team president (Damani Leech). They have a new head coach (Sean Payton). They are soon to likely have a new quarterback. Why not throw some new uniforms in the mix, right?
New uniforms are on the very near horizon for the Denver Broncos, and we may have gotten a clear hint about one of the major changes that will be made going forward with the team's "Snowcapped" look in the 2023 season in which they wore the first white helmets in franchise history. There are a lot of rumors floating around about the Broncos' future uniform changes, and while each of them must be taken with a grain of salt, this particular post on Reddit has sent Broncos Country into a bit of a frenzy...
And the rumored design looks something like this...
Now, just like with anything that gets posted on Reddit, please take this with a grain of salt. There are always a lot of rumors out there and this is one of many. But what's interesting about this particular post is so much of it lines up with a variety of other reports that have been out there over the last six months or so.
It's borderline impossible for NFL teams to keep new uniforms under lock and key, and it works to their benefit to debut them as quickly as possible in the offseason. Many times, you'll see uniform reveals happen right before the NFL Draft, or at least a handful of weeks before. The closer we get to that point, the harder it's going to be to keep information from leaking out.
And perhaps the team wants some of that info out so they can make any final tweaks based on the feedback from the fan base. Who knows?
But if these are the uniform tops for the Broncos, I have to say that I absolutely love them. I was not a fan -- at all -- of the team rolling with its first ever white helmet on an all orange uniform, but these? I like these a lot. I love the number modification to something more along the "block" style compared to the very rounded off style the Broncos have these days, and I love the mountain detail on the sleeve.
These uniforms should be expected to reflect the city of Denver and the state of Colorado, so those particular details make a ton of sense. And there are a lot of interesting intricate details about that Reddit post that lead me to believe it's not entirely made up. Of course, you could ask AI to write up a post like this these days, but based on other things that I have heard personally over the last six months, and mental notes that have been getting filed away, it seems like there is some legitimacy to it.
And you can read the replies to see just how split Broncos Country is on the look of those things, or even the verbal descrption. While I love it, others hate the idea of doing anything except going back to the 80s look on a permanent basis. And I think that was an unfair expectation anyway. The Broncos want to progress forward, not continually look backward. They want to pay homage to the past while not living in it.
That's why you're going to see that 80s uniform make a comeback this coming season, in all likelihood, as an alternate.
But for the time being, all we have are rumors. These ones just happen to be very juicy.