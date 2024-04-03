Broncos' odds to draft Bo Nix in 2024 NFL Draft rising
Breaking down the latest odds that point to the Denver Broncos selecting quarterback Bo Nix from Oregon in the upcoming NFL Draft.
We're less than a month away from the NFL Draft and rumors are circling about which directions several teams across the league are looking to go with their top pick.
There's no question the Denver Broncos, who hold the No. 12 overall pick in the draft, will look to address their quarterback issue at some point soon. They haven't signed anyone new to fill the gap since releasing Russell Wilson, and Jarrett Stidham or Ben DiNucci certainly aren't the answers at the positions.
That's why many people believe the Broncos will draft a QB at No. 12 overall, but that spot is likely too late to grab any of the top four prospects. So, who will Denver take? Well, if we look to the betting odds, it may be Oregon quarterback, Bo Nix, who ends up being selected by the Broncos.
Bo Nix Draft odds
Who Will Broncos Select in NFL Draft?
As of writing this article, the Broncos are -130 favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook to select quarterback, Bo Nix. If you translate those odds to implied probability, the Broncos have a 56.52% chance of being the team that drafts the Oregon product.
Nix could be an underrated prospect in this year's draft. He threw for 4,508 yards, 45 touchdowns, and just three interceptions for Oregon this past season and could be a great fit in the Broncos' offense.
Of course, Denver may want to trade up to get one of the top prospects at the position, or there's even a chance they trade down and select Nix later on in the draft.
The Giants (+700), Raiders (+750), and Vikings (+850) are the next teams on the odds list to select Nix in April's draft.
