In an expected move, the Broncos have named Bo Nix as their starting QB
Addressing the media on Wednesday, Sean Payton officially named Bo Nix as the starting quarterback of the Denver Broncos for the 2024 NFL Season. It's time to Bo-lieve, folks. On Wednesday, the announcement was made official. And yeah, we all did see it coming, but now that Payton himself has declared it, the Bo Nix era has officially begun!
The Denver Broncos began this era by taking Bo Nix with the 12th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Nix ended up being the sixth quarterback taken in the first round, and as you could have imagined, the fallout from the pick was very mixed. Some people hated the pick and thought that Nix got overdrafted.
Others thought that the fit between Nix and Sean Payton was quite good. Well, in the offseason practices, it became clear that Nix had something about his game. And while Jarrett Stidham was the de-facto leader for much of the offseason programming, Nix began to separate himself in training camp and really put the finishing touches on this during the preseason.
Nix has gone 23/30 for 205 yards and two touchdowns in two preseason outings thus far, which is an insanely efficient stat line. Perhaps most impressively, Nix has not taken a single sack or thrown an interception in his 30 dropbacks in the preseason. This bodes quite well for Nix and the Broncos as we approach the regular season.
His first test is going to be a big one, as the Denver Broncos will travel to Seattle to face the Seahawks. Seattle has a first-year head coach in Mike Macdonald who is among the best defensive minds in the NFL, so Nix is going to have his hands full with that.
However, this was the correct path forward for the Denver Broncos. There was going to be no benefit in starting Jarrett Stidham at all, so it's nice that Denver embraced the right way to build their team for the long-term.
Hopefully Bo Nix can quickly prove to everyone across the NFL that the Broncos made the right move in drafting him back in April. Are you a Bo-liever?