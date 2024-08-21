3 players Broncos could trade if team sells at the 2024 NFL trade deadline
There is always a chance that the Denver Broncos have to sell at the 2024 NFL trade deadline, and these three players could be on the block. Ideally, the Broncos buy at the trade deadline. That may seem like a silly idea right now, but if the team ends up being right in the mix, they should consider trading for a player or two
However, there is always a chance that the Broncos are no good and in a position to be sellers at the NFL trade deadline. The team does have a ton of veteran players who may no be with the team for the long-term. Could Denver trade these three players at the 2024 NFL trade deadline?
3 players Broncos could trade if team sells at the 2024 NFL trade deadline
WR Tim Patrick
The Denver Broncos have gotten Tim Patrick back on the field after the savvy wide receiver missed all of the 2022 and 2023 seasons with ACL and Achilles injuries. Well, Patrick's stay in Denver may be short-lived. The team sweetened Courtland Sutton's deal, and also have Josh Reynolds, Marvin Mims Jr, Troy Franklin, and Devaughn Vele of note in the room.
Being that Patrick's contract expires after this season, he'd be the most logical player to move on from in this room in the event that Denver sells. The team is clearly deep at the position, and could even stash a WR or two on the practice squad. I believe we all want to see Tim Patrick stay in Denver and be a menace on the field, but if the Denver Broncos are in a position to sell, the reliable Patrick could attract several NFL teams who need a boost at WR.
I also do not think the Broncos would re-sign Patrick next offseason unless he had a monster year, so a trade could make a lot of sense.
LT Garett Bolles
Garett Bolles will be a free agent following the 2024 NFL Season, and he's set to play in his age-32 year in the NFL. Bolles has been a very good left tackle since his breakout 2020 NFL Season, a year in which he earned second-team All-Pro honors.
Bolles is on a Broncos offensive line that has a ton of money invested into it. All of Ben Powers, Quinn Meinerz, and Mike McGlinchey are on big-time contracts. Bolles is the oldest of those other three and like I just said, is a free agent following the season. The team could elect to try and go a bit cheaper at LT via the NFL Draft or even with a more modestly-priced free agent. If the team is clearly out of it when the trade deadline rolls around, I could see Bolles getting shipped out.
He plays the second-most important position on offense and could fetch the Denver Broncos a nice draft pick. Bolles has been on the Broncos since 2017 and does deserve to play on a winning football team, so him being traded may actually be doing right by Bolles.
DT DJ Jones
The Denver Broncos definitely re-made their defensive line this offseason, notably bringing in two starting-caliber players in Malcolm Roach and John Franklin-Myers. Both are younger than DJ Jones and both have more of a chance to remain with the Broncos beyond the 2024 NFL Season. DJ Jones is a free agent following the season, and being that many thought of him as being a cut candidate this past offseason, it really would make no sense to hold onto him in the event that the Broncos become sellers.
Jones has kind of disappointed in his first two seasons with the Denver Broncos, and the team does already have a nice foundation along the defensive line with Zach Allen, JFM, and Malcolm Roach. DJ Jones' time with the Denver Broncos is likely coming to an end, so it'd be wise to move on if the chance arises.