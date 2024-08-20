Denver Broncos sleeper safety has serious chance to make 53-man roster
By Amir Farrell
Months following the Denver Broncos' surprising decision to move on from All-Pro and Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons, the news of the release has grown more lucid due to the recent emergences of young safeties Devon Key, Keidron Smith, and JL Skinner. However, after the decision to waive fourth-year safety Caden Sterns, the Broncos' safety room quickly became a large question mark in defensive coordinator Vance Joseph's secondary.
Since then, however, former undrafted free agent Keidron Smith has been a pleasant surprise during the team's preseason. The 24-year-old defensive back out of the University of Kentucky has intercepted passes in each of Denver's first two preseason matchups and has been exceptional in coverage. He has not been perfect by any means, especially in his physicality/tackling, however, with the lack of depth currently in the room, Smith's chances of earning a spot on the team's opening-day roster have increasingly become more realistic.
Veteran free agent addition Brandon Jones has been dealing with a hamstring injury for several weeks now and could potentially land on the injured reserve to begin the season. With Jones missing virtually all of the team's training camp during the summer, Smith has taken full advantage of his opportunity and benefited from his increase in reps on the third-team defense.
In 2023, Smith spent time with the Miami Dolphins as a rookie undrafted free agent signing before being waived and then shortly after signed with the Orlando Guardians. However, just five days later, he signed to the Denver Broncos' practice squad. In Denver's second week of preseason, Smith recorded a 91.1 PFF grade and returned an impressive interception for 59 yards. Through two preseason games, the young safety has totaled two interceptions (leads all NFL players), two passes defended, and three tackles.
Smith, who has been a big standout in Denver's secondary, has shown significant progress from his rookie season to his first offseason in a Broncos uniform. Given the health of the room, it would not be a shock to many if the former undrafted free agent is suiting up in the orange and blue come Week 1.