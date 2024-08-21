4 Broncos who can secure a spot on the 53-man roster in preseason finale
As the NFL preseason ends, with one week left, all 32 teams are closing in on their respective 53-man rosters. Teams must trim rosters from 90 players to 53 after the third preseason game with the deadline being Tuesday, August 27. Regarding the Denver Broncos, head coach Sean Payton revealed that approximately 44 of the 53 are already defined, meaning nine spots are left.
For every team, the preseason helps them find the right guys to make the 53 and is very important for evaluation. Something else to monitor is that teams can add players to their practice squads, which have 16 open spots.
Denver is 2-0 in the preseason, with wins over the Indianapolis Colts and Green Bay Packers, and will close out at home against the Arizona Cardinals. With starters not likely playing, it is the perfect opportunity for sleepers to show out, and make the final spots decision difficult for Sean Payton and his staff.
Which Broncos players on the bubble can secure the 53-man roster during the preseason finale?
1. Keidron Smith - safety:
With Caden Sterns released and Brandon Jones missing time due to injury, JL Skinner and Keidron Smith have had more opportunities in the safety room. Head coach Sean Payton mentioned that the team likes the depth at the safety position, and the preseason has shown that Denver indeed has good depth at safety. PJ Locke will likely be the starter next to Brandon Jones but with Jones' health uncertainty, young guys such as the two mentioned above and Devon Key have stepped up. Key started both preseason games and likely has a spot secured.
Second-year safety JL Skinner is likely making the roster but preseason standout (at the moment) Keidron Smith has reportedly had a good camp. He has two interceptions, one against the Colts and one against the Packers. I would not be surprised if Smith is listed above Skinner on the final roster. He can be a rotational safety with a bigger role in special teams during the regular season. It is unknown if Denver will have four or five safeties on the roster, but Smith could secure his spot on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.
2. Jalen Virgil - wide receiver:
The Denver Broncos have a wide receiver room with multiple guys who can make the roster. It is unknown how many will they have on the 53. Courtland Sutton, Josh Reynolds, Marvin Mims, Tim Patrick, and Troy Franklin are locks to make the roster. 7th-round rookie Devaughn Vele has impressed and I would not be surprised if he makes it. Some guys have made important plays for Denver before, but I do not think Sean Payton will have more than six or seven receivers on the roster.
These are Jalen Virgil, Brandon Johnson, Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Michael Bandy, David Stills V, and veteran Phillip Dorsett. Denver could sign some of these to the practice squad and elevate them on gamedays, as they did last season.
With the new kickoff rule, I see Virgil as the one who could benefit the most. He is a fast receiver and was the starting kick returner during Nathaniel Hackett's season. Unfortunately, he suffered a season-ending injury before the 2023-24 season, which led to Marvin Mims becoming the starter. Jerry Jeudy is gone, which means Mims can easily have an increased offensive role and be removed from the returning duties, or at least in one of the kick/punt returns. If Mims is no longer the kick and/or punt returner Virgil could easily be the guy.
3. Tyler Badie - running back:
Like the wide receiver room, Denver has a crowded running back room, and tough decisions will be made as they cannot have too many guys on the final roster. Javonte Williams, Jaleel McLaughlin, and rookie Audric Estimé have a secured spot. It is unlikely that veteran Samaje Perine will make the team since the Broncos can save $3 million by trading or releasing him. Perine was an important player for the Broncos last season in third downs and short-time situations as the receiving back but with the Estimé pick, his chances are slim.
Besides Perine, Tyler Badie and UDFA Blake Watson are on the roster bubble. Additionally, fullback Michael Burton likely makes the team.
Among the guys on the bubble, I would say that the Broncos should keep Badie. He is an electric running back who can make important plays and could be a returner candidate. Tyler's first carry with Denver was taken to the house in the Broncos season finale against the Chargers a few seasons ago. He has had touchdowns in both preseason games. With starters unlikely to play in the preseason finale, Badie could lock his 53-man roster spot. For me, Badie has the edge over UDFA Blake Watson, who has had good flashes but has struggled with fumbles in both practice and preseason games.
4. Demontrey Jacobs - offensive lineman:
The starting offensive line is practically set, with the tackles being Garett Bolles and Mike McGlinchey, the guards being Quinn Meinerz and Ben Powers, and the center likely being Luke Wattenberg, leaving the center as the only position for the starter to be determined. Last season the Broncos had veteran Quinn Bailey as the swing tackle, the sixth offensive lineman for specific jumbo package plays. Unfortunately, he suffered a season-ending injury earlier in August. With Bailey out for the season, Denver must figure out who will be their sixth man.
The Broncos signed veteran Matt Peart in free agency, who seemed to be the top option when signed after Cam Fleming was not re-signed, but Peart has struggled. The number one option will likely be second-year Alex Palczewski, who practically redshirted during his rookie season. I would not be surprised if it is Demontrey Jacobs, a second-year player signed as an undrafted free agent last season. Jacobs looked good against the Colts in week 1 of the preseason and was not bad against the Packers. Like the other positions, it is unknown how many offensive linemen Sean Payton will have in the final 53-man roster, but do not sleep on Jacobs to be one and end up getting the sixth-man role.