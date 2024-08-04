Broncos lost underrated, key piece of their offensive line for 2024
The Denver Broncos lost a key piece of their offensive line this week. Offensive lineman Quinn Bailey suffered a gruesome leg injury and had an air cast placed on his leg before being instantly carted off the field, and taken to a hospital for evaluations.
Bailey was a pivotal member of Denver's offensive line last season. As the sixth man, he entered games in jumbo packages to bolster the offensive line and power through short-yardage situations. He saw action in all 17 games, primarily as the sixth man, starting one game, and was in a prime position to get a significant role in the upcoming campaign before this brutal injury.
Head coach Sean Payton talked about Quinn after his injury on Wednesday's practice.
""It's one of the, sometimes, bitter realities of our game. He was having a real good camp. He's a tremendous teammate and a guy that all he does is work his tail off. He was easily for us lineman [No.] six, someone that's going to be involved in the game plan — jumbo [packages].""- Sean Payton (via Broncos PR)
On Thursday morning, after practice, Payton and the Broncos confirmed the expected. Quinn Bailey will miss the entire 2024-25 season. After medical tests, Payton revealed that he suffered a dislocated ankle and a broken fibula. Quinn will require surgery on his right ankle, which is expected to be next week.
With the injury on Bailey, the Denver Broncos announced that he was placed on the injured reserve (IR) list, leaving an open spot in the 90-man roster. With that open spot, the Broncos signed Oliver Jervis, an undrafted interior offensive lineman out of Colorado State, who participated in Denver's 2024 rookie minicamp as a tryout player.
Jervis played at the tackle and guard positions during his college career at Monmouth College and Colorado State University. He will likely be a depth guy and training camp body.
With Bailey set to miss the upcoming season, there is a big question regarding the offensive line.
Who will emerge as the sixth man on the Denver Broncos OL?
Bailey was making the 53-man roster, not necessarily as the sixth man again, but he was likely making it. With him out, some guys could emerge in the role. For me, these are second-year undrafted free agent out of Illinois Alex Palczewski and undrafted rookie Frank Crum out of Wyoming. Luke Wattenberg with his versatility, could also emerge as the sixth man in this strong offensive line if second-year Alex Forsyth starts at the center position.