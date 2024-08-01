3 free agents the Denver Broncos must sign with the preseason looming
The 2024 NFL preseason is quickly approaching, so let's look at three free agents the Denver Broncos must sign with football returning soon. Another training camp practice is in the books, and the Denver Broncos are in a great spot compared to at this point in 2023. On Wednesday, Bo Nix had a great day.
On the other side of the ball, the Broncos improved defensive line is also making some noise. As we quickly approach the preseason, let's dive into three free agents the Denver Broncos must sign.
Connor Williams, OC
The Denver Broncos seem to have lost backup OL Quinn Bailey for a significant or entire part of the 2024 NFL Season. Injuries suck, but they are a part of the game. Bailey has been able to hang around on the roster in Denver for some time now. Well, with Bailey now likely out for the long-term, the Broncos should look to bring another OL body in to take his spot.
Now yes, Bailey is primarily a tackle, but Connor Williams is still out there. He's a top-10 center and ended the 2023 NFL Season with a torn ACL, which has kept Williams off of an NFL roster into August. It's an unfortunate situation for Williams, who has played for the Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins.
At this point, I am beginning to wonder what the Denver Broncos are even doing here. Why haven't they signed Williams? He'd instantly be the second-best interior player they have next to Quinn Meinerz, and he'd be in line to hold down the starting center duties. To me, this is a no-brainer move for Denver.