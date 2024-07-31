Are there increasing signs that QB Russell Wilson won’t start for the Steelers?
Another day of training camp is now in the books, and there could be something significant brewing in Pittsburgh regarding former Broncos QB Russell Wilson. Listen, it could be nothing, but it also could be something. Russell Wilson has been nursing a calf injury he suffered pushing a sled, which has propelled Justin Fields into the "starting spot" during camp thus far for the Steelers:
The latest update indicates that Fields is again running with the first team, so you have to begin to wonder if Fields is indeed doing enough to earn the starting role for the Steelers. Head coach Mike Tomlin indicated that Wilson was in "pole position" in regards to the pecking order, and perhaps the Steelers are just trying to take it easy with Wilson and his injury.
But all of these reps that Justin Fields is getting over Russell Wilson makes me wonder if the signs are increasing that he could be the starter for Week 1. The former Denver Broncos QB was cut this offseason, as the Broncos effectively said they'd rather pay Wilson nearly $40 to not play for the team than to suit up for another down in Denver.
He then signed with the Steelers in free agency, and has been largely thought of as the unquestioned starter in Pittsburgh. However, it appears as if Justin Fields may have something to say here, and while Fields is clearly not a franchise QB, fans and coaching staffs alike always fall for the "but he was great in training camp!" schtick.
That seems to be the case for Justin Fields. It will be interesting to see who the Pittsburgh Steelers name as their starting QB for the first preseason game, but it does seem like Fields is making a solid case to be named the starter of the Pittsburgh Steelers.