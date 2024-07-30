Struggling NFC quarterback could pave way for former Broncos QB Drew Lock
Daniel Jones of the New York Giants has not had the best training camp thus far, and it could perhaps lead to this former Broncos QB getting some first-team reps. Could the New York Giants seriously already turn to Drew Lock? Giants reporter Connor Hughes seems to think it's possible.
Here's what's been happening way east for the Giants, who are currently enduring the Daniel Jones experience in full-force:
"Jones’ final period of practice featured an 11-on-11 scrimmage against the starting defense. The offense ran eight plays. They gained yards on one of them – a short pass in the flat to Hyatt. Daboll was observed screaming in frustration earlier in practice – sounds that echoed to the media some 80 yards away.
Playing quarterback is a double-edged sword – you often receive all the praise when things go well, and all the blame when they’re not. Jones received unfair criticism for offensive struggles in the past when, far too often, there was little he could do because of an incompetent supporting cast. That, though, has not been the case this summer.
The quarterback has time. The quarterback has receivers open. He’s not making the plays. The offense is struggling because of Jones, not in spite of him. That’s what’s alarming.
Jones and the Giants are off on Wednesday. Jones took every first-team rep in the days before and that will likely continue when they return to the field on Thursday. If Jones keeps struggling, though – especially in the joint practices on Monday and Tuesday with the Lions – the Giants’ brain trust must strongly consider a shakeup."
Daniel Jones, who has never been a good quarterback, is still not a good quarterback. The Giants signed former Denver Broncos QB Drew Lock to be their backup, and it seems as if Jones is not nearly playing well enough to warrant continuing to get the first-team reps. Perhaps the former Broncos QB, who dealt with his fair share of criticism in Denver, could get some first-team reps?
Drew Lock had his ups and downs in Denver, much like Jones is having with the Giants. But ultimately, it became clear that Lock was simply not good enough to be a viable starting QB. The same can be said for Daniel Jones, who has been a bottom-10 QB his entire career. Perhaps we will see Drew Lock and his bubbly personality on the field for the Giants in the 2024 NFL Season.