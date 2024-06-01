One Broncos player on the roster bubble at each position group in 2024
Wide receiver: Brandon Johnson
The wide receiver position is closing in on being "overloaded" for the Denver Broncos right now. Finally. Just like you can't have too many good pass rushers or cornerbacks in today's NFL, you can't go into an offseason with too many quality receivers. The Broncos have been way too reliant upon asking young undrafted players to step up in recent years, but Brandon Johnson is a great testament to the team's scouting.
Johnson is facing an uphill battle now in 2024 with the Broncos adding veteran Josh Reynolds, Tim Patrick returning, the drafting of Troy Franklin and Devaughn Vele, as well as players like Lil'Jordan Humphrey and Jalen Virgil coming back into the mix.
Tight End: Nate Adkins
The Broncos signed the versatile Nate Adkins as an undrafted fre agent last offseason, and given what we saw from him as a rookie, it's hard to imagine him having a role on this team in 2024. The Broncos brought back Michael Burton as their traditional fullback. Lucas Krull appears to be in line to be this team's breakout player at the tight end position in 2024. The Broncos could keep three QBs, they have a lot of talented running backs, and they have a lot of talent at receiver.
The numbers game isn't adding up for Nate Adkins at the present moment.
Offensive line: Quinn Bailey (T/G)
The Broncos brought Quinn Bailey back into the mix this offseason but then also went out and splurged a little bit on backup offensive linemen. They added tackle Matt Peart, guard/tackle Calvin Throckmorton, and center/guard Sam Mustipher. The Broncos also added tackle Frank Crum as one of their primary undrafted free agents and they still really like 2023 UDFAs Alex Palczewski and Demontrey Jacobs. Quinn Bailey is facing an uphill battle to make the team.