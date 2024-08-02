Huge update form NFL insider indicates massive culture change for the Broncos
NFL insider Diana Russini has heard some things about the Denver Broncos, and the latest update from her indicates a much-needed culture shift with the team. Just take a listen to what Russni is hearing about the new-look Denver Broncos:
The Denver Broncos showed a ton of progress from 2022 to 2023, improving by three wins. Denver was a decent football team in 2023 and were on the cusp of the postseason. In the clip, Russini notes that the standards for this season have already risen based on last year, and that much of what has positively changed has been due to some of the younger players.
Russini also notes that Payton wants a "tough, hard training camp." The Broncos head coach comes from the Bill Parcells tree, so that checks out, but if you listen to this short clip, you can hear the emotion in her voice, so you know what she is hearing about the Denver Broncos is real and genuine.
For months now, the Broncos have no been highly thought of across the NFL landscape, but when you get more of a laser-view of the team from people who are closely connected, you hear something totally different. Folks, the 2024 Denver Broncos are shaping up to be a breakout team in the NFL. At this point, I'd be shocked if they were not.
Now yes, there is still a lot of time between now and the start of the 2024 NFL Season, so you never know what could happen, but we have another update from a connected figure that indicates some type of positive update on the Denver Broncos. From top to bottom, the team seems to be well-run and once again trending in the right direction.
The 2023 Denver Broncos finished the season going 7-4 after a 1-5 start. For nearly two-thirds of last season, the Broncos were objectively a very good football team. Bad teams don't just luck into seven wins in 11 games. There is something here with this team, and now that we're in year two of the Sean Payton era, the Broncos can blossom and shock the league next season.