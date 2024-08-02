Another update indicates Russell Wilson is losing ground in Steelers QB race
Yet another update from an NFL insider is not great news for Russell Wilson and his chances to start in Week 1 for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Folks, this seems to be gaining steam. The Steelers signed the former Denver Broncos QB earlier this offseason, and they also swung a trade for Justin Fields. It was largely made known that Wilson was going to be the starter, but as the updates pour in, Wilson may not be guaranteed to start for the Steelers.
Going from tossing 26 touchdowns against eight interceptions in 2023 for the Broncos to not starting over Justin Fields could spell the end of his NFL career, frankly. Here's an update from the well-connected Adam Schefter:
"What happens when you have the pole position and you suffer a calf strain early in camp and you give your competition some reps that enables Justin Fields to make a mark with the coaching staff.- Adam Schefter
I think Russell Wilson remains in pole position, but I also think Justin Fields has opened some eyes and they see the type of offense they could have. We know how this staff has felt about Justin Fields in the past, and he has gotten better at practice every day as it's been told to me."
This is huge news, as the way Schefter communicates it, Justin Fields is actually gaining some ground, and while Fields has not at all proven to be a franchise QB, he may be giving the Pittsburgh Steelers coaching staff quite a bit to think about. Fields is more than a decade younger than Wilson, and he's got much fresher legs.
That could be a big enough advantage to start him over Wilson. Russell Wilson did throw for more than three times as many touchdowns as interceptions in 2023 for the Denver Broncos, but as we all saw, the passing offense was simply not efficient. Justin Fields has been a pretty awful passer thus far in his NFL career, throwing for 40 touchdowns against 30 interceptions.
However, if Fields can show just a hair of growth as a passer, the Steelers coaching staff may feel good enough to give him the nod over Wilson. With Justin Fields having the higher ceiling, head coach Mike Tomlin and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith might be willing to endure the lower "lows" that Fields would have over Wilson if they think they can tap into his ceiling.
If Russell Wilson does not start for the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1, this would make Sean Payton's coaching job in 2023 a historic one.