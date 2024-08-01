Denver Broncos must jump into situation with disgruntled AFC pass rusher
New England Patriots pass rusher Matthew Judon seems to want a new deal from the team, and the Broncos should jump into this situation. If there is any position the Denver Broncos should try to add once more before the start of the 2024 regular season, if might be off the edge.
The Patriots are dealing with a bit of a stand-off with their stud pass rusher, Matthew Judon, who is coming off of a season-ending injury suffered in 2023. Judon played in just four games in 2023 but managed to rack up four sacks and nine QB hits.
A report indicated that the Patriots offered Matthew Judon a new contract, but the man himself denied that report:
At this point, Judon, who turns 32 in a couple of weeks, might not have much of a future with the Patriots, a place where he has 32 sacks and 62 tackles for loss in just 38 games. His production shot up significantly when he left Baltimore and signed with New England for the 2021 NFL Season. Now in the last year of his deal, Judon is probably hoping to cash in one last time.
And if the Patriots do not plan on doing that, the Denver Broncos should call them up, offer a late-round pick, and give Judon a raise. He'd be the best and most proven pass-rusher on the team, and could truly complete the Broncos front seven.
I might be dreaming a bit too much here, but if the Broncos do think they can contend in the 2024 NFL Season, adding a player of Judon's caliber makes all the sense in the world. Right now, the top pass rushers for Denver in 2024 figure to be Nik Bonitto, Jonathon Cooper, and Baron Browning. Adding Matthew Judon to that room gives Denver quite the fierce rush for opposing offenses to deal with.