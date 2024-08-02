Denver Broncos defensive line is embracing a much-needed mentality for 2024
The Denver Broncos had one of the absolute worst defensive lines in football during the 2023 NFL Season, and this improved unit could be in store for a great season. There has been some needed change brought to the Denver Broncos defensive line. The unit was just bad in 2023, as they constantly got gauged in the run game.
The interior pass rush outside of Zach Allen was also not good at all. The defensive line has apparently embraced an "attack" mentality heading into the 2024 NFL Season, and DJ Jones, the Broncos starting defensive tackle, recently talked about it:
"Entering Year 2 under Head Coach Sean Payton and Defensive Coordinator Vance Joseph, defensive tackle D.J. Jones is confident that the defensive line is prepared to improve upon last year's performance. The eighth-year player noted that stopping the run and embracing a more attack-oriented mindset will be essential to success this upcoming season.- DJ Jones / denverbroncos.com
"I think it's everything," Jones said Wednesday of defending the run. "If we can't stop the run, we can't win as a team. So, it's on us to stop the run. I think we've [made] a valiant effort in camp so far."
"I'm loving who they brought in," Jones said of the two players. "… The scheme, the ability to attack, I think it gives us all a different perspective on the game."
"I feel like it's the new norm," Jones said. "If you're not attacking, your D-line's waiting — and your linebackers have [to have] 180 tackles. Attacking is the way, I think."
"
The two players that Jones is referring to here are Malcolm Roach and John Franklin-Myers. Roach figures to be a high-end rotational player on the inside, as he is a very good run stopper. JFM was broght in to start for the Denver Broncos at their other defensive end spot. He's quite the player and I am still shocked that the Broncos got him for what they did in the trade with the New York Jets.
This is going to be a huge point of focus in the 2024 NFL Season, as the team's DL was the worst part of their team, by far. If the defensive line can even be just average, the entire defense will improve and the unit will be in a good spot. A stronger DL also takes a ton of pressure off of the offense as well, so the hope is that the projected starting defensive front of Zach Allen, DJ Jones, John Franklin-Myers, Jonathon Cooper, and Nik Bonitto can be good enough to get the Broncos back on track.
There is still a need for Denver to find a legitimate alpha off the edge, and they will again have a need at defensive tackle next offseason.