Bleacher Report identifies interesting short and long-term fits for Broncos
The Denver Broncos quest to return to the postseason could come to fruition this season, but what should their short and long-term needs be to maintain success? Bleacher Report identified one player the Broncos should add now, one player they should add in free agency next year, and one player they should add in the 2025 NFL Draft.
You have to wonder if the Broncos would still consider adding current free agents to the roster being that it is so close to the start of the regular season, but B/R identified safety Jayron Kearse as a player the Broncos should look to add now:
"The Broncos defense gave up the third-highest passer rating in the league last season. Yet the only change they've made at safety is to release Justin Simmons and sign Brandon Jones. There's nothing wrong with going younger at the position, but it would be good to add a solid veteran who can give them a high floor at the position.- Bleacher Report
Jayron Kearse is a good target. He's been a solid starter for multiple teams running multiple schemes."
To me, this would be a solid move for the team. Kearse has started 54 games and has played in 119 regular season contests. In 2023 with the Dallas Cowboys, he racked up 72 total tackles, four tackles for loss, and four passes defended. He could help stabilize the backend with Justin Simmons long gone and current safety Brandon Jones already hurt.
Next year in free agency, Bleacher Report considers Josh Sweat as a fit for the Broncos:
"2025 Free Agency: Edge Josh Sweat, Philadelphia Eagles- Bleacher Report
Jonathan Cooper developed into a legitimate edge rusher last season. He posted a 14.3 percent pressure rate while racking up 8.5 sacks. If he builds on that success, he'll become the kind of edge-rusher who could anchor the unit. Depending on what Jonah Ellis looks like as a rookie, the Broncos still might be in the market for a second rusher who could give them a strong starting duo on the edge."
Sweat would be 28 years old. In 2023 for the Philadelphia Eagles, he had 6.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss, and 23 QB hits. However, he did have 11 sacks and 15 tackles for loss in 2022, so he is a viable pass rusher that the Broncos could look to add. This would very likely give them a complete unit, assuming they'd bring back one of Jonathon Cooper or Baron Browning, who are both set to hit the open market in 2025.
For a target in the 2025 NFL Draft, Bleacher Report suggests adding Luther Burden, a WR from Missouri, to the roster.
"The Broncos are going to need to surround Bo Nix with a great supporting cast if he's going to work out as the franchise quarterback moving forward. Right now, the receiving room is adequate on paper, but it's missing a dominant No. 1 receiver. Courtland Sutton has his merits, but he's had just one 1,000-yard season in his first six years. Marvin Mims Jr. hasn't broken out and Tim Patrick hasn't stayed healthy.- Bleacher Report
Luther Burden III was one of college football's most explosive receivers after the catch. He's the kind of receiving option that could bolster the stock of those around him."
The Denver Broncos may have a huge need at WR next year, believe it or not. All of Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, and Josh Reynolds have either one or two years left on their deals. Marvin Mims Jr may not break out in 2024, and Troy Franklin is unproven at the moment. Denver could have the WR position high on their list in the 2025 NFL Draft, and this is especially true of Bo Nix proves enough in year one.
The proposed moves to add Jayron Kearse, Josh Sweat, and Luther Burden could be savvy moves to help the Denver Broncos cap off their re-tooling.