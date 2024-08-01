NFL insider provides massive update on Broncos starting QB job
As Denver Broncos training camp rolls along, one position battle that everyone in the league is going to be paying attention to is obviously for the starting quarterback job. The Broncos opened up the offseason with seemingly a "three-horse" race at quarterback between Jarrett Stidham (the incumbent), former 1st-round pick Zach Wilson (acquired in a trade with the Jets), and 2024 first-round pick Bo Nix.
Over the course of the offseason and the first week of training camp, it feels like the Broncos have narrowed the competition down to Nix and Stidham, and Nix is fresh off of his most outstanding practice yet.
According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Denver Broncos had a "man crush" on Nix all throughout the pre-draft process, and he revealed something very interesting recently on NFL Live.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reveals Broncos starting job may be Bo Nix's to lose
"And they had a man crush on him coming out of college. They were enamored with this guy during the course of the entire process leading up to the NFL draft until they drafted him in the first round. And they are intrigued with Zach Wilson who they got in a trade from the New York Jets, and they like Jarrett Stidham. But I think it's hard not to look at Bo Nix as the guy to beat for that job. I think it's his job to lose this summer. And as long as he goes out and plays the way that they think he's going to, I think he's the leader. But, again, he's still got to go out and earn it this summer, but it's set up -- I believe -- for him to win that job, Dan." (ESPN's Adam Schefter, emphasis added)
When Schefter speaks, it's worth making note because he's as plugged in -- if not more so -- than anyone else in the entire business. Schefter is particularly plugged in with the Denver Broncos as well and has been for decades as some of his roots are working as a reporter in Denver covering the Broncos.
If anyone is sitting on information about the quarterback competition in Denver, it's Schefter.
And Schefter seems to know what we all kind of feel in terms of this "competition", in that it's not really a competition at all. We are at "Point A" of the 2024 offseason, which is to say that we are at a point in time where the official QB1 has not been announced yet. It feels we are all inevitably heading toward "Point B", which is Bo Nix being named the starter.
When we arrive there is to be determined. It just seems like a foregone conclusion at this point, and Schefter seems to confirm that.