How have past and present QBs done in their second career NFL start?
Developing as a quarterback in the NFL is challenging. How have past and present QBs done in their second career NFL start? Last week, I dove into how current and prior quarterbacks in the NFL did in their first career NFL start. You can read that here:
Not a a lot of great debuts, that's for sure. Many people in Broncos Country were overreacting to Bo Nix's NFL debut. But if we face the facts, Nix did well considering the circumstances. He'll now make his first career home start and should play better than he did in Week 1.
We'll look at the same quarterbacks I covered in the above article and see how they did in their second NFL start:
Patrick Mahomes - 15/27, 256 yards, 4 touchdowns, 127.5 rating
Joe Burrow - 37/61, 316 yards, 3 touchdowns, 90.6 rating
Lamar Jackson - 14/25, 178 yards, 1 touchdown, 2 interceptions, 58.4 rating
Josh Allen - 15/22, 196 yards, 1 touchdown, 111.2 rating
Peyton Manning - 21/33, 188 yard, 1 touchdown, 3 interceptions, 51.5 rating
John Elway - 9/21, 106 yards, 58.8 rating
Jared Goff - 20/32, 214 yards, 3 touchdowns, 1 interception, 100.3 rating
Tony Romo - 24/36, 284 yards, 2 touchdowns, 109 rating
Kyler Murray - 25/40, 349 yards, 90.5 rating
Tom Brady - 12/24, 86 yards, 58.7 rating
Dak Prescott - 22/30, 292 yards, 103.7 rating
Honestly, with these games, you either have some really good or really bad and not a whole lot in between, but from the their first debut, there is a clear improvement in game two, and I envision this to be the case with Bo Nix in Week 2. Nix may not light it up, but he's got a lot going in his favor heading into this game.
Even the best QB of all-time, Tom Brady, was struggling in his second start. John Elway and Peyton Manning also struggled as well, so it's not the end of the world if Nix doesn't play all that well. We as a fanbase still need to have some perspective here.
With how scarred Broncos Country is given how bad the QB play has been, it's not going to be a surprise to see the fanbase freak out if Bo Nix struggles in Week 2. He's going to eventually have himself a stellar game. Perhaps it's on Sunday. Perhaps it's in the future. The rookie QB deserves our patience.