Broncos 2025 mock draft: Team sees enough in Bo Nix to load up big-time
The Denver Broncos must get aggressive in loading up for Bo Nix in 2025. This NFL mock draft does just that. Bo Nix's debut was actually not nearly as bad as some have made it out to be. Most rookie QBs are extremely overwhelmed in their NFL debuts, and in Nix's case, it didn't help that he was going up against a tough defense, playing in a hostile environment, and was forced to throw the ball over 40 times.
I would expect Nix to settle into the offense a bit more going forward. The Denver Broncos are playing at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2, so it's likely that Nix shows some growth from week to week. Sean Payton being his head coach is also a huge plus. There is a real, legitimate scenario in 2025 where Nix shows enough promise as a rookie that Denver finds enough reason to make a push.
They could be aggressive in free agency and also target some top players in the 2025 NFL Draft. You'll notice that the Broncos have a very high pick in this mock draft, but I am simply using PFN's Mock Draft Simulator and picking where they currently have the Broncos at. This team could finish with a winning record in 2024 which could set the stage in a big way in 2025.
Let's get into a Broncos 2025 mock draft.
Broncos 2025 mock draft: Team sees enough in Bo Nix to load up
3rd Overall Pick - Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
Tetairoa McMillian is 6'5", so he'd add even more size to the Denver Broncos WR room. Just because a WR is tall, doesn't mean they can't separate. In fact, not only is McMillian arguably the best WR in the country, but he can separate at a high level. Denver does not have a true WR1 on the roster, which is a huge problem.
McMillian figures to be one of the first offensive players taken off the board in the 2025 NFL Draft, and it'd be amazing if Denver could come away with this dynamic play-maker.