3 free agents in 2025 the Broncos should already have their eyes on
Unless something major happens, the Denver Broncos may head into the 2025 NFL Offseason with some obvious, clear-cut needs. I understand that there are still months before next offseason begins, but my thoughts here are that most of the team's needs at this moment may remain largely unchanged as we progress through the 2024 NFL Season.
Right off the top of the head would be wide receiver and perhaps left tackle. Garett Bolles is a free agent next offseason, and Denver does not have a true difference-maker at wide receiver. Things could potentially change between now and then to where Denver may not need to make a big splash next offseason at a certain position.
But this list is one what we can update weekly as the season progresses. Let's look at three early free agents in 2025 the Broncos should already have their eyes on.
Tee Higgins, WR
I feel extremely confident that Tee Higgins of the Cincinnati Bengals is going to hit the free agency market in 2025. The Bengals don't have a great reputation of paying their own players, and they were not able to get an extension done with Higgins this offseason, so he's playing on the franchise tag. Their best WR, Ja'Marr Chase, is also currently without a deal.
The Bengals are surely not worrying about Higgins at the moment, since Chase is the better player and someone they likely want to extend more than they do Higgins. The WR has been a playing most of his NFL career in the shadow of Chase, but he does have two 1,000-yard seasons to his credit.
Higgins would also not cost top-of-the-market money, so Denver could realistically dip into the free agent WR pool after Higgins in 2025.
Alaric Jackson, LT
Alaric Jackson is currently serving a two game suspension, and the Los Angeles Rams left tackle really settled into his own in 2023. He's likely going to be plugged right back into the LT spot when his suspension is up, and he's also slated to hit the open market in 2025.
Jackson only turns 27 years old next summer and started 15 games for the Rams in the 2023 NFL Season. Jackson would be entering his age-27 season in the NFL in 2025, and the Broncos current LT, Garett Bolles, is not only a free agent in 2025 himself, but would be entering his age-33 season next year.
It's a clear upgrade in terms of youth and perhaps even play.
Dre Greenlaw, ILB
The San Francisco 49ers have a ton of players on huge deals and will be due to extend QB Brock Purdy next offseason. I just do not see a scenario where they are able to retain Dre Greenlaw, one of their two stud inside linebackers. Fred Warner is the best ILB in the NFL as of now, so it's not like the Niners would be emptying their war chest by letting Greenlaw hit the open market.
But the ILB position is not quite as valuable as a position on the defensive line, for example, so I could see San Francisco making it work with Warner and another ILB not named Greenlaw. Denver has been looking for an enforcer in the middle of the defense for a while now, and Greenlaw could be that for the team in 2025 and beyond.
Greenlaw played in 15 games in 2023 and racked up four passes defended, 1.5 sacks, 120 total tackles, five tackles for loss, and four QB hits. Denver could pair Greenlaw with perhaps Alex Singleton or Cody Barton, or they could totally start fresh at ILB with Greenlaw and another ILB pickup in free agency.
Denver may be in a position next offseason to make a huge push. Rookie QB Bo Nix showed a some good in his first NFL game, and if he is able to settle into this QB thing a bit better as the season goes on, it may give the Broncos front office every reason to be aggressive next offseason in the quest to build a playoff team.