Three best case scenarios for the Broncos in Week 2 against the Steelers
By Jack Ramsey
The Broncos' season did not get off to the best start in week one, to say the least. While the final score was only a one possession game, the actual content of the matchup was a little more one-sided. However, the Broncos can easily put some of those issues behind them with a win in week two at home, and they could find themselves victorious if these three scenarios come to fruition.
1) Jonathon Cooper wreaks havoc again
Cooper was arguably the Broncos' biggest bright spot in week one. The pending free agent picked up two sacks of Geno Smith, which added with his 8.5 sacks last year, now gives him 10.5 sacks in his last 18 games. Cooper was one of the Broncos best pass rushers last year, but their lack of a number one pass rusher contributed to the team missing out on the playoffs. Cooper, however, will have the chance to become the Broncos' leading pass rusher himself with another strong week this week.
Cooper will be opposed by Pittsburgh's TJ Watt, but will look to make his own Watt impression. However, one might say that after week one, Watt will need to do a good Cooper impression. The Bronco edge rusher recorded the highest pass rush win rate of any rusher in football last week, and another performance of the like could start up a different conversation surrounding Cooper.
2) Bo Nix's receivers step up
Nix did not have a great debut in week one, but it is fair to assess that his receivers let him down. Between dropped passes and minimal separation, Nix's woes were made significantly worse. Devaughn Vele had a solid debut in week one, and Courtland Sutton was again the Broncos best receiver, but beyond that... yuck. Josh Reynolds seemed to struggle to bring in a few catchable balls, Marvin Mims Jr only saw snaps, running backs were consistently being stuffed behind the line when thrown to, and tight ends were virtually non-existent.
The Broncos will need to get Nix more receivers with space, and will absolutely need to get tight ends more involved. Limiting a rookie QB's game to backs in motion, short hits to receivers, and a few general check-downs feels like a recipe for disaster. This can all be evaded if the likes of Marvin Mims or Josh Reynolds step up in week two.
3) An established - and consistent - running game
The Broncos seemed to try and establish the run last week... but with who? Javonte Williams seemed to be the main running back early on, but Jaleel McLoughlin picked up more action as the game went on, and Audric Estime got some solid looks as well. Unfortunately, one of their worst-case scenarios from week one came true: no clear lead running back.
Estime hit the IR on Wednesday, which takes him out of the equation through week 5. This points heavily to Williams getting the bulk of the work in Denver this Sunday, with McLoughlin acting as RB2. One could assume that Blake Watson could get the nod for being active as the Broncos' third running back, but he figures to serve in a reserve role, if even. Ultimately, this is Javonte Williams' job to lose, and he seems to now have safety through week 5, but he can set the tone for a strong season, and a strong walk year, with a good performance in Week 2 against the Steelers.