Broncos should continue business with Jets and swing this major trade
The Denver Broncos could be looking at the 2025 season where they could load up for a run, and they could potentially get a head start with this trade. The Broncos have done recent deals with the New York Jets this past offseason; they sent late-round picks to the team for QB Zach Wilson and DE John Franklin-Myers.
The Jets had also swung a major trade for stud EDGE rusher Haason Reddick, but to make that trade happen, they had to dump JFM's contract and also let Bryce Huff leave in free agency. Well, Reddick has not appeared for the Jets and could actually be on his way out without even playing a down for them:
Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano are hearing that the Jets may actually have to trade Reddick. Reddick and his side are wanting a contract extension, and New York doesn't want to budge on not wanting to give him one. It's an odd situation; as it was either Reddick going back on his word or New York not doing enough homework before making this trade happen.
Well, Haason Reddick has some familiarity with the Denver Broncos, as his breakout season in 2020 was with the Arizona Cardinals and playing in Vance Joseph's defense. Well, Joseph is on the Broncos and is their DC now, so the fit makes sense right there.
Furthermore, Denver could still stand to add to their offensive line, and given that Haason Reddick has all the leverage here, it's not going to cost the Broncos a lot to make this deal happen. Over the last four seasons, Reddick has 50.5 sacks, 51 tackles for loss, and 83 QB hits. This is in just 66 regular season games.
Coming into the 2024 NFL Season, Reddick has also only missed one career game. He did not play for the Jets in Week 1, so he's technically missed two games across his NFL career, which began in 2017.
Could Denver send a young pass rusher like Baron Browning straight-up for Haason Reddick? I mean, if Reddick still intends on not reporting, New York may have to, as he's in the final year of his contract, so the Jets could be looking at a situation where they send a draft pick for Reddick only for him to not play a down and leave in free agency.
If the player sincerely is not going to report, New York is going to trade him, and the fit with Vance Joseph and the Denver Broncos would make a lot of sense. A starting EDGE duo of Haason Reddick and Jonathon Cooper, along with a starting DL of Zach Allen, DJ Jones, and John Franklin-Myers would be one of the best fronts in all of football.