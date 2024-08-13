Here's why the Denver Broncos will be better than you think in the 2024 season
The Denver Broncos seem to be counted out by many across the NFL, but I am here to tell you that they will be better than you think. The Broncos being mostly bad for years does not mean they are again going to be bad in 2024.
In fact, Denver has the necessary pieces in place to finish with a winning record. The Broncos won't make the playoffs in 2024 in my opinion, but a 9-8 season is very much on the table, and I am here to confidently tell you that the Broncos will be better than you thunk in 2024.
Here's why the Denver Broncos will be better than you think in the 2024 season
Broncos have a better fit at QB
This is a flat-out, objective truth, folks. Russell Wilson was not working out for the Denver Broncos and Sean Payton's offense. It's not the offense that Payton wanted to run, and the unit itself won't be maximized until a better fit can execute it. Well, they have their better fit in Bo Nix. And as we got closer to the 2024 NFL Draft, many NFL analysts began to connect the dots more and more than Nix's best fit was with Sean Payton.
And thus far, Nix has been as advertised. It won't be pretty all the time, and his debut against the Indianapolis Colts was not perfect by any means, but Bo Nix can execute much more of Sean Payton's offense than Russell Wilson ever could, so this should provide a needed boost to the unit in 2024.
Broncos have an elite head coach
Why have people all of a sudden jumped ship on Sean Payton? He's still among the best head coaches in the NFL. His teams have never won less than seven games in any season, and he was able to drag this Broncos teams to a three-win improvement from 2022. Denver actually got themselves back into the playoff hunt at one point last year, and if you can't see how good of a head coach Sean Payton is, I don't know what to tell you.
Sean Payton is simply a better head coach than about 27 others in the NFL, and the team would be much worse off had they hired someone else, in my opinion. Denver is in good hands with Sean Payton.
No one seems to think Denver will be any good...
The Broncos are having a very similar offseason as the Houston Texans did last year in terms of where the NFL world is on them. I remember last year seeing the Texans ranked low in whatever power rankings you can think of, and the Broncos are getting the same treatment. The betting world also seems to be quite low on Denver.
Well, don't teams tend to perform better when they are seen as the underdogs? I buy into that. Not a lot of people are projecting Denver to be very good, and that's surely fine by them. Perhaps the team can fly under the radar a bit in 2024 until they find themselves wrapped up in the Wild Card chase. You might not think that Denver will be any good in 2024, but I would confidently say that you'd be wrong.