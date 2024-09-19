Have the Denver Broncos hit rock bottom? Is it actually good if they have?
By Kaden Staab
The Denver Broncos as you well know have been scrapping by to say it nicely since Peyton Manning, Von Miller, and the rest of the crew helped win us Super Bowl 50. Between the quarterback carousel and the head coaching fiascos, the Broncos may finally have hit rock bottom. But, let me tell you why that is finally the right move. And it’s not only because they can only go up from here.
Starting 13 (!) different quarterbacks since 2015 is unheard of unless you’re the Denver Broncos. They’ve watched as future potential hall-of-fame signal callers in Joe Flacco all the way to practice squad wide receivers start games for them. Yes, that’s right in case you forgot. They once had a practice squad wide receiver get elevated into the starting quarterback role for a game. Wild. Although, he is in the National Football Hall of Fame because of it! Congratulations, Kendall Hinton!
With that said, here’s why the Broncos finally hitting rock bottom in 2024 will ultimately catapult them into relevance again.
Bo Nix. Yes. The at the moment last ranked PFF quarterback in the league out of the 32 starters. The same player with a 0/4 TD/INT ratio at the time of writing. Bo Nix has shown an aggressiveness that we haven’t seen from a Broncos quarterback in a very long time. His resilience and tenacity will ultimately mesh with his ability and football IQ. He’s only started two games and because of that, the rawness of his game combined with the unmatched pace of the NFL are just colliding in the middle at the moment. That will settle down and I promise you, you’ll want to be here when it does. So don’t leave yet!
Speaking of starting rough, Bronco legend Peyton Manning still to this day has the most interceptions ever by a rookie in their first season. Peyton Manning is now viewed as one of the best if not the best quarterbacks to ever pick up a football. We live in a world where the media loves to run with burying these players before we’ve even had a chance to see what they can or can’t do. Just recently Josh Allen was being viewed as a colossal bust for the Buffalo Bills and then it just clicked. Now he’s one of the league's best.
The other thing about hitting rock bottom and starting 0-2 while Nix doesn’t look the part is this. He doesn’t even look as bad as the numbers suggest. Our good friend and other Broncos royalists said it best. Analytics can always be spun negatively or positively. When you watch Bo Nix play, the eye test tells you what the stats don’t. Resiliency and an absolute hunger to win. Those two traits can’t be spoken about by a lot of other rookie players over the years.
So, Broncos Country, once again. If you can bear to wait just a little longer, I promise you better times are just over the horizon. Hitting Rock Bottom is the best place the Broncos could have hit during Nix’s first year. Nix is being tested and is learning how to adapt and overcome on the biggest stage possible.