Broncos fans have a great reason to root for Justin Simmons again in Week 3
The Denver Broncos started their season with an 0-2 win-loss record, losing on the road against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 and at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2. Both were one-score games but the Broncos were not able to secure the dub. As Denver prepares for their Week 3 matchup on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there is one former Bronco who fans would like to root for this weekend.
This former Bronco is safety Justin Simmons, who was released by Denver in March due to the cap space problem from the Russell Wilson contract. Simmons signed a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons as a free agent after sitting in free agency for quite some time.
It is always good to root for former players, especially if they are not playing against the Broncos and had positive contributions to the team. Week 3 presents a perfect opportunity to do so with Simmons. If you are wondering why, well...
Justin Simmons can help Broncos again by beating Chiefs in Week 3
Atlanta started their season with a loss at home against the Broncos' Week 2 rival, the Pittsburgh Steelers, in a game full of Pittsburgh field goals, that were enough for them to secure the dub at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Still, they won their second game in fashion with less than a minute to play against the Philadelphia Eagles on the road on Monday Night Football. Kirk Cousins connected with former first-round draft pick receiver Drake London to take the lead.
The former Denver Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons had 8 combined tackles and 1 pass breakup during those two games.
Bo Nix and company will host Justin Simmons and the Falcons in Week 11. Still, while that game happens, Broncos Country should be rooting for Atlanta, especially in Week 3, when they face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football, one of the Broncos' AFC West rivals on National TV.
While Denver started their 2024-25 season with an 0-2 record, Kansas City started their season by winning the first two games against the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals, respectively. For the Broncos to fight for a division championship, which is hardly unlikely this season with a rookie quarterback under center, not only do they have to win games, but Kansas City and the other two teams, the Chargers and Raiders must start losing.
Denver is traveling to Tampa Bay for their Week 3 game, to face off the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium, looking to get their first win of the season.