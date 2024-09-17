Broncos biggest concern after two weeks is obvious, and it's not Bo Nix
The Denver Broncos have started their 2024 season with an 0-2 win-loss record for the second consecutive season. This time with the same head coach (Sean Payton), but with a different quarterback, specifically first-round pick Bo Nix. Ahead of the season, Payton mentioned that a key to helping your quarterback, especially with Bo being a rookie, is a productive run game, and Denver has not been able to do that throughout the first two games.
Denver has lost both games by a combined of 13 points. Rookie quarterback Bo Nix looked 'better' against Pittsburgh in Week 2 compared to the opening game in Seattle. Still, there is much room to improve as a team, specifically in the running back position.
If the Broncos want to win games, they must establish a strong run game to help your quarterback, which they have been unable to do. The big storyline here ...
Bo Nix is the leading rusher for the Broncos in the first two weeks
In Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks, Nix led the team in rushing yards with 35 in five carries and had a touchdown. Jaleel McLaughlin (27) and Javonte Williams (23) combined for 50 rushing yards. McLaughlin led the team in carries in Week 1 with 10. Against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the trend continued, as Bo Nix led the team in rushing yards for the second consecutive week. Specifically, the rookie quarterback had 25 rushing yards on four carries. Regarding the running backs, Williams (17) and McLaughlin (6) had 23 combined yards. This time, Nix had more than those two backs.
Throughout two weeks ...
Player
Rushing Yards
Rushing Touchdowns
QB Bo Nix
60
1
RB Javonte Williams
40
0
RB Jaleel McLaughlin
32
0
RB Tyler Badie
16
0
RB Audric Estime (IR)
14
0
It is unacceptable for the running backs to be that bad, especially with the amount of carries each has had. Williams had 11 carries against Pittsburgh, leading the team in that category, and could not get more than 1.5 yards per carry. McLaughlin was the running back with the most carries in week one, specifically with 10, but lost a fumble and barely got positive yardage against the Steelers.
Tyler Badie, who was elevated off the practice squad with the fifth-round rookie Audric Estimé placed on injured reserve, had one carry for 16 yards against the Steelers, and I do not know why he did not have more, especially with his speed and the lack of production the other guys had.
Javonte Williams has not been the same from his rookie season since coming back from a brutal knee injury, Jaleel McLaughlin had some positive flashes throughout his rookie season but has not been consistent. Samaje Perine was a cut candidate entering training camp and indeed was cut.
The Denver Broncos faced a significant need at the running back position entering the offseason. However, they failed to address this need effectively. Despite a strong free agent class that included top-tier backs including guys like Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, Derrick Henry, Tony Pollard, D'Andre Swift, and JK Dobbins, among others, the Broncos did not sign any. Instead, they waited until the 5th round of the 2024 Draft to select Estimé out of Notre Dame, a less experienced player compared with the before-mentioned players. This decision raises questions about the Broncos' strategy and the commitment to strengthening their running game to help the quarterback.
There are still some available free agents at the position that could add veteran experience and help Nix and the Broncos, including Kareem Hunt, Jerick McKinnon, and Salvon Ahmed. On practice squads, there could also be options, including Boston Scott, Frank Gore Jr., Dalvin Cook, Michael Carter, and Myles Gaskin, who could help Denver in the upcoming games if Javonte and Jaleel stay inconsistent.
The 2025 free agent class includes Aaron Jones, James Conner, Najee Harris, Nick Chubb, and AJ Dillon, among others. Additionally, Javonte Williams, who will also be a free agent, is unlikely to be back with the Broncos if he continues with inconsistency.