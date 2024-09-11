3 Broncos players who must be benched after Week 1 loss to Seahawks
The Denver Broncos did not play the worst game ever, but they should definitely consider benching these three players after their Week 1 loss. The Broncos hope to rebound in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers in what already feels like a must-win game somehow.
The team should consider making some slight roster adjustments before their Week 2 game, which also happens to be their first home game of the 2024 NFL Season. What makes good teams in the NFL is their ability to put their best players in the best positions to succeed, and there are some players that should have less of an impact in the game, and some who need to have more.
Should these three players be benched after Week 1's loss?
Lil'Jordan Humphrey, WR
Why is Lil'Jordan Humphrey getting snaps over Marvin Mims Jr and Troy Franklin? And what is Sean Payton's fascination with him? He's a bottom-of-the-roster player who had a drop in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks and just does not provide anything special. Going forward, Denver should keep Humphrey on the active roster, but should make Franklin active on game days over Humphrey and should also ensure Marvin Mims Jr, specifically, sees the field more than Humphrey when he is active.
I just do not see the benefit in playing LJH, and it's time for the Broncos to just stick him on the bench and make him active on gamedays when injures pile up.
Jaleel McLaughlin, RB
A costly fumble and just 2.7 yards per carry, there is just no reason to be giving Jaleel McLaughlin more carries than Javonte Williams. I understand why McLaughlin is getting all of these reps, but it's time to make Williams the bell-cow and give McLaughlin more specialized work on offense.
The fumble was hugely costly, as the Broncos were approaching Seahawks territory. Let's face it, Denver has three running backs who could break off a huge play at any point, but McLaughlin is not someone who needs to be getting two more carries than Javonte Williams.
It's time to give McLaughlin a bit of a break from having this big of a load in the offense until he proves he can handle it.
Riley Moss, CB
It does feel like Riley Moss was picked on quite a bit by Geno Smith in Week 1. And for good reason, right? This was the right start of his NFL career, and it was Moss going up against Tyler Lockett on that third and short conversion that iced the game for the Seahawks.
It's not that Moss played poorly, but it might be better practice to simply ease him into the game more. The team does have a veteran CB in Levi Wallace on the roster, so he could hold the starting duties down as they ease Moss into that CB2 role more.
With Patrick Surtain II being on the other side, more attention is given to whoever the CB is opposite him. Riley Moss may end up turning into a solid, starting-caliber CB, but he's played just 15 NFL games, so the Broncos may have to take a more cautious approach with Moss going forward.