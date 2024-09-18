3 nightmares the Denver Broncos might be faced with as 2024 progresses
The Denver Broncos could be faced with a few nightmare scenarios as the 2024 season progresses if things do not begin to change. Denver sits at 0-2 after two tough losses to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2. If we want to look at the bright side here, both losses were within one possession with a rookie quarterback.
That should bring a bit of good news, as Denver isn't getting blown out. If the offense does begin to piece things together week to week, they could be in good shape as the season goes on and may be able to sustain a bit of a winning streak.
Sean Payton continues the odd personnel decisions
Some of the personnel decisions by Sean Payton have been baffling through two games in the 2024 NFL Season. They've given Javonte Williams way too many carries and have also not given Tyler Badie enough touches. Lil'Jordan Humphrey getting this many snaps over Marvin Mims Jr and Troy Franklin is also just confusing.
And why haven't we see tight end Donald Parham elevated yet? He's definitely the Broncos best TE at this point. There is just not a lot to like from some of his play calls and personnel decisions as a whole through two games. If this behavior continues, you'd have to wonder if Payton lost his touch as an "offensive genius" as some like to call him.
The hope is that these struggles are just due to the Broncos having below-average personnel on offense, but perhaps it's something more dire. Denver's schedule should ease up a bit in the coming weeks, so maybe the offense can get going, but it's been a rough watch thus far in the 2024 NFL Season.
Could Week 3 be when the Broncos finally get something together?