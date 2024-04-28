Grading all 7 picks the Denver Broncos made in the 2024 NFL Draft
Let's dive into all of the picks that the Denver Broncos made during the 2024 NFL Draft
The Denver Broncos seem to have come away with quite the haul in the 2024 NFL Draft. Let's dive into each pick and grade them. Wow. This was quite the draft for the Denver Broncos, and it can turn out to be a franchise-altering one for the team, who quickly jumped on the chance to draft their QB of the future in Bo Nix.
They also addressed other positions of need at EDGE, WR, CB, and RB. Overall, it's hard to be mad about the players that the Broncos drafted. Sure, the class can end up being a massive bust, but as of now, you'd have to really convince me that this is not a great class.
Here's the full haul of draft picks that the Denver Broncos came away with during draft weekend.
- QB Bo Nix
- EDGE Jonah Elliss
- WR Troy Franklin
- CB Kris Abrams-Draine
- RB Audric Estime
- WR Devaughn Vele
- OC Nick Gargiulo
Let's grade them.
Grading all 7 picks Denver Broncos made in the 2024 NFL Draft
1. QB Bo Nix, B+
With the 12th overall pick, the Denver Broncos stood to their guns and took Bo Nix, who was apparently the third-ranked QB on their own board. Frankly, it should not and does not matter that Nix was the sixth QB taken in the first 12 picks. The Broncos got a competent signal-caller who limits turnovers and who fits the offense like a glove.
It's really hard to not love this pick, but I guess if you want to ding it, Nix isn't exactly an elite prospect by any means and could have truly been a second-round pick in previous years.